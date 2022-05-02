ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Davis recognizes environmental change makers

By Stella Maze
bluedevilhub.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Email | RSS. The Davis communnity honors enviornmental change makers...

www.bluedevilhub.com

Comments / 1

Related
The 74

Embracing the ‘Tough Conversation’: Teacher of the Year Finalists Speak Out On ‘Divisive’ History, Students’ Mental Health and Why Educators Are Not Superheroes

April 19 Update: The Council of Chief State School Officers named Kurt Russell the 2022 National Teacher of the Year. About 40 students at Oberlin Senior High School won’t be taking courses on Black history, race and gender oppression this fall — not because they’ve been canceled due to conservative opposition, but because Kurt Russell […]
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Youths of color use photographs to highlight health-care inequities throughout COVID-19 pandemic

Youth movements for social justice are growing across the U.S. and worldwide, tackling important issues from climate change, to racial justice, to education access and gun control. In the realm of health care, youth participation can lead to greater patient understanding, engagement in services and enhanced trust in services. It can also promote patient and community empowerment.
BOSTON, MA
ZDNet

Best unexpected double majors for computer science students

Did you know that double majors report higher earnings? They also report greater satisfaction with their college experience. But what are the best double majors for computer science?. Our list includes less-common double majors like philosophy, graphic design, and psychology. These majors prepare graduates for in-demand, emerging tech fields like...
EDUCATION
Inc.com

Meet the 'Philanthropreneur' Who's Helping Black Organizations Get a Bigger Slice of the $450 Billion Charity Pie

Wealth coach Christina Lewis, 42, owner and president of C Lewis Services, a New York-based boutique advisory firm targeted at high net worth individuals, brings a unique perspective to her clients: She's as wealthy as many of them. Lewis relies on her own personal experience to advise clients--typically, she says, people who care about positive impact and have intentions of leaving a legacy to their family and to charity. "I focus on helping my clients get a proper team and system in place," says Lewis. "Ironically, these specialists, including myself, should pay for themselves through increased income or strategies for reduced spending via cash flow planning, greater attention to fees and insurance and other tools," she says.
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Davis, CA
Society
City
Davis, CA
The Conversation U.S.

Some funders are embracing 'trust-based philanthropy' by giving money without lots of obligations

With most foundations, the board of directors and top executives set all funding priorities. Nonprofits seeking money from those funders, in turn, must demonstrate an intention to do work that conforms to those priorities. The same system prevails with many individual wealthy donors. Any nonprofit awarded a grant must follow the funder’s priorities and comply with all of its reporting requirements – which, with some foundations, can be very time-consuming. Funders, rather than the communities they aim to support, hold most of the power in this arrangement. That can steer priorities in the wrong direction because the organizations that deal primarily...
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Davis
360 Magazine

National LGBT Chamber of Commerce Winner

This May, nglccNY is proud to spotlight 360 MAGAZINE as their second nglccNY Biz of the Month! They spoke with Vaughn Lowery (he/him/his) about 360 MAGAZINE’S services and what makes his business unique. Read their Q&A with Lowery below:
COMMERCE, CA
Phys.org

To fight extreme poverty, empower women with more than cash

To combat global poverty, social programs that not only provide cash to families—but also address psychological and social obstacles to seizing economic opportunities—can have a beneficial impact on people's lives, according to new research from Northwestern University economists. "We need to take psychosocial aspects of social programs to...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy