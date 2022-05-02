ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Earns 11th save

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Romano allowed a hit and no walks while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Ejected from Wednesday's game

Bumgarner was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Marlins after one inning due to arguing with an umpire, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Bumgarner exchanged words with an umpire as he was being inspected for a foreign substance following the first inning, and he had to be held back by several teammates. However, it doesn't appear as though his ejection was due to having sticky stuff on him. Prior to his departure, he allowed a run on a hit and no walks while failing to record a strikeout in one inning. Assuming Bumgarner's ejection doesn't lead to a suspension, he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Marlins on Tuesday. However, it's possible the Diamondbacks will tweak their rotation since Bumgarner threw just 13 pitches Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Getting breather Wednesday

Walker is not in Wednesday's lineup for the series finale against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Walker will rest Wednesday after starting each of the Diamondbacks' last four games, launching three home runs and driving in four over that stretch. Seth Beer will take over at first base and bat fourth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Placed on 10-day IL

Santana was placed on the 10-day injured list with right ankle bursitis Wednesday, retroactive to May 3. Santana was slated to miss a second consecutive game Wednesday after being scratched from Tuesday's lineup, and he'll get additional time to recover since he's dealing with some inflammation. Hunter Dozier and Ryan O'Hearn should see increased playing time at first base, while Emmanuel Rivera was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tommy Nance: Recalled by Marlins

Nance was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nance began the season in the minors and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings over three appearances (one start). The right-hander made 27 relief appearances for the Cubs last year and will now provide bullpen assistance for Miami.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Desmond Ridder says NFL messed up letting him fall to 74th pick: 'It shouldn't have taken this long'

In most drafts, being the second quarterback to come off the board isn't anything to turn your nose to. That said, in a draft like this year where only one quarterback was taken in the first two rounds, it does change the scope of things. While Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder did hear his name called on Day 2 when the Atlanta Falcons selected him with the No. 74 overall pick, the 22-year-old seems to have formed a chip on his shoulder after seeing the rest of the league pass on him for two rounds.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Romano
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Game-time call

Leddy (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Wild, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Leddy was excellent in Game 1, as he was a major part of shutting down Minnesota's top line, so it'd be a major loss for St. Louis if he's unable to go Wednesday. Check back for confirmation on his status once the Blues take the ice for pregame warmups.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Texans' Kevin Hogan: Inks deal with Houston

Hogan agreed to a contract with the Texans on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN. Hogan was cut by the Titans on Sunday, so it didn't take long for the six-year veteran to find a new home. Since being selected in the fifth round of the 2016 Draft, Hogan has bounced around the league, also spending time with the Browns, Commanders, Broncos and Bengals, while appearing in nine career games. Hogan will likely compete against Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel for backup duties to Davis Mills.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Following opener Friday

Fleming will pitch behind opener Matt Wisler against the Mariners on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Fleming has a 6.32 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB through five outings this season, and he'll follow an opener Friday for the fourth time. The 25-year-old has a 3.12 ERA in his three previous appearances as a primary pitcher, so his outlook is significantly improved compared to when he works as a traditional starter.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Extra Base Hit#Blue Jays#Era
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Clubs game-winning homer

Smith went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Marlins. The 26-year-old delivered a solo homer during Tuesday's win over Miami, and he came through again Wednesday in the clutch with a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning. Smith didn't homer through his first 18 games of the season, but he's 6-for-21 with three home runs and seven RBI across his past six contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Cristian Javier: Excels as sixth starter

Javier (2-0) got the win during Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Seattle, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 scoreless innings. Javier retired the first eight batters he faced though noticeably slowed down by permitting two baserunners in the fifth inning and one in the sixth, prompting his removal. The 25-year-old has improved his pitch count in each of his five appearances and has only allowed one run in 11.2 innings across three starts. This performance probably earned him another turn, likely to come next week against Minnesota.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Four-game starting run ends

Luplow is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Since returning from the injured list April 25, Luplow has made a strong push for a near-everyday role. He's appeared in eight of Arizona's nine games since being activated, starting five times while going 5-for-21 with two home runs, two walks, five RBI, four runs and a stolen base. Arizona likely envisioned the righty-hitting Luplow filling the short side of a platoon in the outfield, but the ongoing struggles of designated hitter Seth Beer and first baseman Christian Walker have allowed Luplow to push for more work against right-handed pitching.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Making progress

Choi (elbow) served as the designated hitter in an extended spring training game Thursday and will play first base Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Choi was confident that he would need only a short stint on the injured list, and his quick progress provides evidence of that. He is expected to rejoin the Rays at some point during the team's ongoing west coast road trip, which ends on May 11. Yandy Diaz has operated as the primary first baseman in Choi's absence.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Begins stonemason career

Green bricked for three points (1-10 FG, 1-9 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 loss to the Heat. In addition to his struggles from beyond the arc, his only other attempt was a missed dunk. Green entered the second round on an 8-for-16 tear from deep, but he's connected on just 2-of-14 triples against Miami thus far. Volatile of late, Green is partially responsible for digging the deep hole for which Philadelphia has to climb out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Wednesday

Kiermaier isn't starting Wednesday against Oakland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier went just 1-for-7 with a double, two runs and two strikeouts over the last two games. Brett Phillips will take over in center field and bat ninth.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Retreats to bench

Bart isn't starting Thursday against the Cardinals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Bart started in the last three games and went 0-for-6 with a run, three walks and three strikeouts. Curt Casali will take over behind the dish and bat ninth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Two hits, stolen base

Pena went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-0 win against the Mariners. Pena singled and stole second in the third inning and brought home two runs with another single in the sixth. The theft is the 24-year-old's first surprisingly enough. His sprint speed of 29.2 feet per second ranks 13th in MLB and he had five swipes in 30 games at the Triple-A level.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy