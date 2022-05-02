Evanston City Council Meeting

JACKSON — Crowds had started to form at Albertsons where Cindy Dahlin was trying to run errands last week. “I couldn’t even get to my car because everybody in the lobby and the sidewalk was just talking about ‘Did you open your letter? Don’t go home and get your mail. It’s going to ruin your day.’ ” The letters causing the panic were Teton County property value assessments. ...

