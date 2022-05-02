Judge rejects Trump’s sworn affidavit

This article originally appeared on AlterNet.

Donald Trump reportedly has filed a sworn affidavit claiming he has no documents the New York Attorney General has subpoenaed. The former president is currently in contempt of court and has been ordered to pay $10,000 a day until he hands over the documents.

ABC News reports Friday afternoon a judge has now rejected Trump's sworn claim. He will continue to be fined $10,000 a day.

CNN's Kara Scannell posted the affidavit. Its wording is very specific.

It states in part, "To the best of my knowledge…I do not have any of the documents…in my personal possession."