Judge rejects Trump’s sworn affidavit

By David Badash
 2 days ago
This article originally appeared on AlterNet.

Donald Trump reportedly has filed a sworn affidavit claiming he has no documents the New York Attorney General has subpoenaed. The former president is currently in contempt of court and has been ordered to pay $10,000 a day until he hands over the documents.

ABC News reports Friday afternoon a judge has now rejected Trump's sworn claim. He will continue to be fined $10,000 a day.

CNN's Kara Scannell posted the affidavit. Its wording is very specific.

It states in part, "To the best of my knowledge…I do not have any of the documents…in my personal possession."

Community Policy