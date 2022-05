The Tampa Bay Lightning will make the trip up North to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs for Game 1 of their first-round NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup on Monday, May 2. With the stakes raised, two of the best teams in hockey are set to collide for what will be a can’t-miss first-round playoff series, featuring some of the biggest names in the sport. We’re back with our NHL odds series with a Lightning-Maple Leafs prediction and pick.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO