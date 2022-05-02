ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Stimulus Check: 660,000 Americans May Be Eligible for $750 Payouts if They Work in These Jobs

By Tommie Fields
 3 days ago
State and local government stimulus payments are becoming increasingly regular, and in this latest plan, tens of thousands of people might receive checks.

Persons with specific employment in Minnesota are among the 660,000 people waiting for a payout.

Direct payments of $500 million to frontline employees and small businesses are proposed.

The plan was approved by the Minnesota Senate, but it still needs the governor’s signature.

The state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund might also receive $2.7 billion to get it back to where it was before the outbreak.

What is the procedure for receiving the stimulus payment?

If the stimulus funds are approved, those who are eligible must apply.

The checks will be roughly $750 if everyone who is qualified files an application.

The amount could rise as interest accrues.

The types of jobs that will be eligible for the stimulus payment are as follows:

  • Long-term care and home care
  • Health care
  • Emergency responders
  • Public health, social service, and regulatory service
  • Courts and corrections
  • Child care
  • Schools: charter, state, and higher education
  • Foodservice: production, processing, preparation, sale, and delivery
  • Retail: sales, fulfillment, distribution, and delivery
  • Temporary shelters and hotels
  • Building services: maintenance, janitorial, and security
  • Public transit
  • Ground and air transportation services
  • Manufacturing
  • Vocational rehabilitation

