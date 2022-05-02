ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Births

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

Lucia Maria Reyna , daughter of Danielle Adams and Chris Reyna of Kalispell, was born on April 23, 2022, at Logan Health Medical Center.

She weighed 8.3 pounds and was 20 inches long.

She joins Lydian and Lumiere.

Isla Jo Breen , daughter of McKenna and Andrew Breen of Kalispell, was born on April 18, 2022, at Logan Health Medical Center.

She weighed 5.8 pounds, and was 18.5 inches long.

She joins McKinley and L.R. Couch.

Paternal grandparents are Sam Breen of Kalispell and Sheena Hudgeons of Spokane, Washington.

Maternal grandparents are Melissa Berry of Molalla, Oregon, and Bill and Lauri Erickson of Kalispell.

Bria Grace Bray , daughter of Kurt and Kacie Bray of Kalispell, was born on April 1, 2022, at Whitefish.

She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long.

She joins Brooklyn.

Paternal grandparents are Kent and Lois Bray of Kalispell.

Maternal grandparents are Chris and Tammy West of Kalispell.

Jasper William Kornish , child of Cristine Kay Kornish and Joshua Stephen Kornish of Kalispell, was born on March 26, 2022 at Whitefish.

The baby weighed 7 pounds, 12.7 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

Paternal grandparents are Mike and Gloria Kornish of Elmo.

Maternal grandparents are Bill and Joanne Boles of Kalispell.

Makkari Violet-Ann Newton-Elmore , daughter of Kara Elore and Justen Newton of Kalispell, was born on March 3, 2022, at Kalispell.

She weighed 4.4 pounds, and was 17 inches long.

She joins Lilly Elmore and Leonidas Gomke.

Paternal grandparents are Michael Campos of Kalispell.

Maternal grandparents are Kathy and Mark Guillory of Louisiana and Harold Bennett of Louisiana.

Dorothy Jayne Roldan , daughter of Marcos and Lauren Roldan of Kalispell, was born on March 30, 2022, at Whitefish.

She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

Paternal grandparents are German and Wendy Roldan of Woodland, Washington.

Maternal grandparents are Leif and Jill Hallstom of Kalispell.

Fox Von Lingelser , son of Lynx Von Lingelser and Chad William Jacobs of Whitefish, was born on March 30, 2022, at Logan Health Medical Center.

He joins twin Wolfgang Vadon.

He weighed 3.3 pounds, and was 38 centimeters long.

Paternal grandparents are William Jacobson of Jackson Hole, Wyomin, and Robin Jacobson, of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Maternal grandparents are Kris Richard Lingelser of San Diego, California and April Harrington of Kalispell.

Wolfgang Vadon Lingelser , son of Lynx Von Lingelser and Chad William Jacobs of Whitefish, was born on March 30, 2022, at Logan Health Medical Center.

He joins twin Fox Von.

He weighed 2.14 pounds and was 40 centimeters long.

Paternal grandparents are William Jacobson of Jackson Hole, Wyomin, and Robin Jacobson, of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Maternal grandparents are Kris Richard Lingelser of San Diego, California and April Harrington of Kalispell.

Sawyer James Keller , son of Porsche and Dale Keller of Kalispell, was born on April 1, 2022 at Logan Health Medical Center.

He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 18.5 inches long.

He joins Kylee and Cedar.

Paternal grandparents are Dale Keller and Peggy Keller.

Maternal grandparents are Keith Sherlock and Katrina Ray.

Clarke Jean Schnee , daughter of RJ and Mallory Schnee of Kalispell, was born on April 2, 2022, at Logan Health Whitefish.

She weighed 6 pounds, 7.4 ounces, and was 20.25 inches long.

Paternal grandparents are Tim and Lisa Schnee of Kalispell.

Maternal grandparents are PJ and Cindy Sullivan of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Frankie Ann Huston , child of Matt Huston and Katie London of Kalispell, was born on March 30, 2022, at Whitefish.

The baby weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19 inches long.

The baby joins Ollie.

Paternal grandparent is Carol Huston of Glendive.

Maternal grandparents are Doug and Kathy London of Steamboat, Colorado.

Trysten Jaren Henriod , son of Amy and Caleb Henroid of Kalispell, was born on April 2, 2022, at Logan Health Whitefish.

He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

He joins Percy and Elowyn.

Paternal grandparents are Laura and David Henriod of Kalispell.

Maternal grandparents are Norma and Bruce Trams of Hamilton.

Liam Paul Hobus , son of Paul and Alyssa Hobus of Kalispell, was born on March 15, 2022, at Kalispell.

He weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 20 inches in length.

He joins Robert and Lynde.

Paternal grandparents are David and Barbara Hobus of Kalispell.

Maternal grandparents are Russ Hadley and Carolyn Duncan of Kalispell.

Felix Pentti Grangroth , son of Daniel and Mary Grangroth of Columbia Falls, was born on April 8, 2022, at Logan Health Whitefish.

He weighed 9 pounds, 6.5 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

He joins Alexa, Natalie, Juliana, Sidney, Clint, Holly, Louise, Davin and Adam.

Paternal grandparents are Jim and Sue Grangroth of Minnesota.

Maternal grandparents are Dentti and Lori Loukusa of Minnesota.

Ria Chand Dewitt , daughter of Raymond “Mikki” and Cynthia Dewitt of Kalispell, was born on March 31, 2022, at Logan Health Medical Center.

She weighed 8 pounds and was 19 inches long.

She joins Eden Jerah.

Paternal grandparents are Jerry and Kristine Dewitt of West Minster, Maryland.

Maternal grandparents are Deletha and Ed Nirider of Kalispell.

Kord Octavian Knaff , son of Kyle and Gloria Knaff of Kalispell, was born on April 4, 2022, at Kalispell.

He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19 inches long.

She joins Dameon, Amira, Valin, Nyla, Bishop, Archer and Bayne.

Paternal grandparents are Kelly and Jill Knaff of Kalispell.

Maternal grandparents are Carl and Tonja of Yacolt, Washington.

Rowan Kai Cameron Case , son of Eric and Taylor, was born on March 23, 2022, at Whitefish.

He weighed 7 pounds and was 19 inches long.

Paternal grandparent is Marie Nichols of Netherland, Texas.

Maternal grandparents are Charles and Paula Collins of Whitefish.

Beckham Howard Sabers , son of Austin and Molly Sabers of Kalispell, was born on April 12, 2022, at Logan Health Medical Center.

Paternal grandparents are Rhonda Nitschelm of Kalispell and Randy and Bonnie Sabers of Salem, South Dakota.

Maternal grandparents are Kim and Linda Briggeman of Missoula.

DeVeah Jaelyn Keys-Heffner , daughter of Kiley Heffner and Caden Keys-Hawk of Kalispell, was born on April 13, 2022, at Logan Health Medical Center.

She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and 19.5 inches long.

Paternal grandparents are Jonny Keys of Kalispell and Nikki Hawk and Kalispell.

Maternal grandparents are DJ Heffner of Heaven and Gena Heffner of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Remington Allen Mulkey , son of Ashley and Shane Mulkey of Kalispell, was born on April 10, 2022, at Logan Health Whitefish.

He weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Paternal grandparents are Gloria Mulkey of Kalispell and Patrick Mulkey of Great Falls.

Maternal grandparents are Amy Vaughn of Whitefish and Brian Larson of Kalispell.

Hudson James East , son of Kayli Galbraith and Tobias East of Bigfork, was born on April 14, 2022, at Logan Health Whitefish.

He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 18.5 inches long.

Paternal grandparents are Alin East and Levi Holland.

Maternal grandparent is Cari Calbraith.

Linden Wallace Knaff , son of Jarne and Danielle Knaff of Kalispell, was born on April 18, 2022, at Whitefish.

He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 19 inches long.

He joins Jaxon, Eli, Juliet and Nels.

Paternal grandparents are Jill and Kelly Knoff of Kalispell.

Maternal grandparents are Barry and Ingrid Milbrandt of Kalispell.

Carter Catherine Cebulla , daughter of Alan and Laura Cebulla of Kalispell, was born on April 20, 2022, at Logan Health Medical Center.

She weighed 7.36 pounds and was 21 inches in length.

Paternal grandparents are Ron and Terri Cebulla of Kalispell.

Maternal grandparents are Dave and Debbi Waldenberg of Kalispell.

Cole Mark Gillette , son of Cameron and Kristy Gillette of Kalispell, was born on April 26, 2022, at Logan Health Medical Center.

He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches long.

He joins Eva, Zane, Drew, Jenny, Ben, Katy and Clay.

Paternal grandparents are Sonny and Fran Gillette of Yacott, Washington.

Maternal grandparents are Aaron and DeDe Jolma of Lone Pine.

Sawyer Grayson Tsosie-Johnson , son of Shiloh Tsosie and Steven Johnson of Fortine, was born on April 25, 2022, at Logan Health Whitefish.

He weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and 19 inches long.

Paternal grandparents are Steven Johnson and Nikki Sca.

Maternal grandparents are Jessica Hampton and Gabriel Tsosie.

Tate Wallace Kaarto , child of Jim Kaarto and Janae Kaarto, was born on April 29, 2022, at Kalispell.

The baby weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 inches long.

He joins Brynn, Cambi, Mason and Luen.

Paternal grandparents are Tom and Lavonne Kaarto of Battle Ground.

Maternal grandparents are Roger and Lynn Nasset of Kalispell.

Daily Inter Lake

Glenden Philip Wicklund

Glenden Philip Wicklund passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at his home in Kalispell. He was born in Havre, Montana, on November 25, 1943, to Philip and Vivian Wicklund, and was the youngest of three children. Glen grew up on a farm north of Joplin, Montana before relocating to Bigfork in his teens. He joined the Air Force in 1963 but found that military life was not for him and was honorably discharged roughly two years later. In his youth, Glen liked fast cars and loved to go dancing. He enjoyed going camping and fishing with his family and...
KALISPELL, MT
