Kalispell, MT

Glenden Philip Wicklund

 2 days ago

Glenden Philip Wicklund passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at his home in Kalispell.

He was born in Havre, Montana, on November 25, 1943, to Philip and Vivian Wicklund, and was the youngest of three children. Glen grew up on a farm north of Joplin, Montana before relocating to Bigfork in his teens. He joined the Air Force in 1963 but found that military life was not for him and was honorably discharged roughly two years later. In his youth, Glen liked fast cars and loved to go dancing. He enjoyed going camping and fishing with his family and friends nearly every available weekend. Also, Glen loved making homemade cherry wine using Flathead Cherries. He worked for Plum Creek Lumber for several years. Needing a change in his life, Glen went to truck driving school. He drove trucks for many years for his good friend Clark, before starting his own trucking company. He was never afraid of helping out someone that was in need. All his life he was an avid dumpster diver, gathering things to repair and sell. In his retirement years, Glen liked to tinker and fix things for others along with other odds and end jobs to stay busy.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister Virginia Ramsfield; his brother Marvin Wicklund; and his former spouse Vicki (Buckallew) York.

Glen is survived by his three children: Kimberley Hyde of Bolivar, Missouri; Kelly and wife Rebecca Wicklund of Fair Play, Missouri; and Corey and wife Alyssa Wicklund of Nixa, Missouri.

Glen was blessed with 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home, 525 S. Main St., on May 4 at

11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Graveside services will follow at Lonepine Cemetery in Bigfork.

There will be a memorial at the Rainbow Bar on May 7 from 2 pm to 4 p.m.

