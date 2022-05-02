Trump Claims Fox News Is Stumbling Because It's Not Spreading His Election Lies

Former President Donald Trump posted on his aide’s Twitter account Sunday that some Fox News reporters’ ratings were dropping because they were not spreading his lies about the presidential election.

Trump was referring to what he called a “major article” Sunday in The New York Times that referred to Fox reporters’ “lower” ratings , “especially if they were covering stories the audience deemed unfavorable” to him.

Trump said the problem was that Fox was failing to address the “2020 Rigged Presidential Election.”

“That’s the one subject they don’t want to talk about,” he stated.

The three-part series in the Times focused on host Tucker Carlson and how his hard-right turn and promotion of white nationalism and white “panic” had paid off for Fox News.

“In some respects, Mr. Carlson has taken Trumpism away from Mr. Trump,” the newspaper stated.

Despite Trump’s claims, Carlson has often spread disinformation about the 2020 presidential election. And while there is no evidence that it was “rigged,” Trump continues to cast aspersions on anyone who won’t follow his talking points.

“They [Fox] just want to skate by — they just want this subject to end,” Trump said. He didn’t provide a motive for why the conservative network would do so.

Trump also did not address the article’s coverage of Carlson’s cultivation of white fear nor his runaway popularity.

Fox News largely dodged the central issue of the Times series when the newspaper requested a response. A spokesperson said ratings had hit record highs, and that Fox “ couldn’t be prouder ” of its entire team.

Trump’s comments on his aide’s Twitter account were posted just days after he vowed on Fox that he would stick to his own social media platform , Truth Social, even if he was allowed back on Twitter by the site’s new owner, Elon Musk .

Twitter permanently banned Trump for his role in last year’s Jan. 6 insurrection. Trump has only posted two short messages on his Truth Social since it launched in February.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.