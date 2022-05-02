ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump Claims Fox News Is Stumbling Because It's Not Spreading His Election Lies

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UipL3_0fQCsc0w00

Former President Donald Trump posted on his aide’s Twitter account Sunday that some Fox News reporters’ ratings were dropping because they were not spreading his lies about the presidential election.

Trump was referring to what he called a “major article” Sunday in The New York Times that referred to Fox reporters’ “lower” ratings , “especially if they were covering stories the audience deemed unfavorable” to him.

Trump said the problem was that Fox was failing to address the “2020 Rigged Presidential Election.”

“That’s the one subject they don’t want to talk about,” he stated.

The three-part series in the Times focused on host Tucker Carlson and how his hard-right turn and promotion of white nationalism and white “panic” had paid off for Fox News.

“In some respects, Mr. Carlson has taken Trumpism away from Mr. Trump,” the newspaper stated.

Despite Trump’s claims, Carlson has often spread disinformation about the 2020 presidential election. And while there is no evidence that it was “rigged,” Trump continues to cast aspersions on anyone who won’t follow his talking points.

“They [Fox] just want to skate by — they just want this subject to end,” Trump said. He didn’t provide a motive for why the conservative network would do so.

Trump also did not address the article’s coverage of Carlson’s cultivation of white fear nor his runaway popularity.

Fox News largely dodged the central issue of the Times series when the newspaper requested a response. A spokesperson said ratings had hit record highs, and that Fox “ couldn’t be prouder ” of its entire team.

Trump’s comments on his aide’s Twitter account were posted just days after he vowed on Fox that he would stick to his own social media platform , Truth Social, even if he was allowed back on Twitter by the site’s new owner, Elon Musk .

Twitter permanently banned Trump for his role in last year’s Jan. 6 insurrection. Trump has only posted two short messages on his Truth Social since it launched in February.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

Why Donald Trump is now undermining his greatest — and only — presidential achievement

When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, he was seen as a "populist" right-wing politician railing about free trade and immigration to push an isolationist worldview, all of which was out of step with what we knew as the modern conservative movement up to that moment. Sure there had been a rump group of paleoconservatives, like Pat Buchanan, who had staged a couple of fringe presidential campaigns in prior decades. The independent candidacy of millionaire Ross Perot had raised some of the same issues and appealed to many of the same voter concerns. But it was Trump whose TV celebrity and flamboyant personality managed to take those ideas straight into the mainstream of the Republican Party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trumpism#The New York Times
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Axios

Trump feared being hit by "very dangerous" fruit at rallies

Former President Trump feared that protesters throwing tomatoes, pineapples and other "very dangerous" fruits could have killed him at campaign rallies several years ago, according to newly unveiled court documents Tuesday. Driving the news: Trump's comments stem from a videotaped deposition he gave in October 2021 related to a lawsuit...
POTUS
HuffPost

Sean Hannity Snarkily Defends Texts Showing He Basically Worked For Trump Campaign

Sean Hannity on Tuesday laughed off criticism of a revelation that cast him as a Donald Trump campaign worker disguised as a media personality. (Listen below.) In text messages from the day of the 2020 election revealed this week by CNN, the Fox News host dutifully agreed to orders from White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to stress to his audience the importance of every vote and to make strong pushes in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffPost

HuffPost

44K+
Followers
2K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy