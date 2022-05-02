Massachusetts DoorDash driver hailed as hero for saving customer’s life

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. — A quick-thinking Massachusetts delivery driver is being praised for her actions after authorities said she helped save a customer’s life.

According to CNN, DoorDash driver Sophia Furtado was delivering a pizza to a home on Fairhaven’s West Island the night of Feb. 11 when she saw her customer, Caryn Hebert Sullivan, unconscious on the ground outside. Furtado, who had undergone some Emergency Medical Technician training, checked on the woman and discovered that her head was bleeding, the news outlet reported.

The 26-year-old immediately went inside the home and began to call for help, waking Sullivan’s sleeping husband, Robert, according to “Today.” Furtado had him gather supplies while she called 911, officials said.

“While on 911, Sophia implemented what she could,” the Fairhaven Police Department wrote in a Facebook post last month. “She wrapped a blanket around the woman, and used a pillow to apply light direct pressure to the wound on her head that was still actively bleeding. Sophia held her and kept her stabilized to prevent any possible further spinal injury. She was updating dispatch on the women’s condition, giving officers and medics crucial pre-arrival information.”

But Furtado’s efforts didn’t stop there, authorities said.

“When officers arrived, Sophia became a part of our team,” the Facebook post continued. “She made it clear she wasn’t going anywhere. She helped officers apply a trauma dressing and streamlined information gathering. She stayed on scene with us until medics arrived and assisted medics until transport.”

Crews rushed Sullivan to the hospital, where “she went into emergency surgery at 2 a.m. for severe brain bleeds,” police wrote.

“The attending doctor was adamant that had there been any delay in her care, she would have succumbed to her injuries,” the post read.

Sullivan, who told CNN she had fallen while waiting for the delivery to arrive, ended up staying in the hospital for three weeks, the outlet reported.

“Any first responder can tell you, what Sophia did that night was not something anyone would just do,” police wrote. “Those that have worked long enough in this field have seen people walk away, run away, drive away, pull out their phone, or simply just watch. Sophia sprung into action, alerted the woman’s husband, activated the emergency response system, implemented materials needed, rendered aid and helped officers streamline information gathering. She saved a life.”

On April 20, the department presented Furtado with a “life-saving award” during a ceremony funded by DoorDash, according to the Facebook post. Furtado also received a recorded thank-you message from DoorDash CEO Tony Xu, as well as $1,000 educational grant from the company, the post read.

“GMEC-EMT has agreed to offer her a discounted rate into their EMT program if that’s something she’s interested in. ... We think she has what it takes!” police wrote.

