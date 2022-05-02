ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhaven, MA

Massachusetts DoorDash driver hailed as hero for saving customer’s life

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T2goc_0fQCs7vm00

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. — A quick-thinking Massachusetts delivery driver is being praised for her actions after authorities said she helped save a customer’s life.

According to CNN, DoorDash driver Sophia Furtado was delivering a pizza to a home on Fairhaven’s West Island the night of Feb. 11 when she saw her customer, Caryn Hebert Sullivan, unconscious on the ground outside. Furtado, who had undergone some Emergency Medical Technician training, checked on the woman and discovered that her head was bleeding, the news outlet reported.

The 26-year-old immediately went inside the home and began to call for help, waking Sullivan’s sleeping husband, Robert, according to “Today.” Furtado had him gather supplies while she called 911, officials said.

“While on 911, Sophia implemented what she could,” the Fairhaven Police Department wrote in a Facebook post last month. “She wrapped a blanket around the woman, and used a pillow to apply light direct pressure to the wound on her head that was still actively bleeding. Sophia held her and kept her stabilized to prevent any possible further spinal injury. She was updating dispatch on the women’s condition, giving officers and medics crucial pre-arrival information.”

But Furtado’s efforts didn’t stop there, authorities said.

“When officers arrived, Sophia became a part of our team,” the Facebook post continued. “She made it clear she wasn’t going anywhere. She helped officers apply a trauma dressing and streamlined information gathering. She stayed on scene with us until medics arrived and assisted medics until transport.”

Crews rushed Sullivan to the hospital, where “she went into emergency surgery at 2 a.m. for severe brain bleeds,” police wrote.

“The attending doctor was adamant that had there been any delay in her care, she would have succumbed to her injuries,” the post read.

Sullivan, who told CNN she had fallen while waiting for the delivery to arrive, ended up staying in the hospital for three weeks, the outlet reported.

“Any first responder can tell you, what Sophia did that night was not something anyone would just do,” police wrote. “Those that have worked long enough in this field have seen people walk away, run away, drive away, pull out their phone, or simply just watch. Sophia sprung into action, alerted the woman’s husband, activated the emergency response system, implemented materials needed, rendered aid and helped officers streamline information gathering. She saved a life.”

On April 20, the department presented Furtado with a “life-saving award” during a ceremony funded by DoorDash, according to the Facebook post. Furtado also received a recorded thank-you message from DoorDash CEO Tony Xu, as well as $1,000 educational grant from the company, the post read.

GMEC-EMT has agreed to offer her a discounted rate into their EMT program if that’s something she’s interested in. ... We think she has what it takes!” police wrote.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Massachusetts family brings home a coyote pup thinking it’s a dog

CAPE COD, Mass. — A Massachusetts family brought home a coyote pup by accident, thinking it was a dog that was lost. The puppy, according to Boston 25 News, was found wandering and in distress by a side of a busy road. A family driving by the area was concerned for the pup and brought him home. It didn’t take long for them to realize they made a mistake, and they contacted the Cape Wildlife Center for assistance.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairhaven, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Fairhaven, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
100K+
Followers
101K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy