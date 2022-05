The Oakland Athletics (10-12) will host the Tampa Bay Rays (12-10), Monday at 9:40 PM ET, with both teams on losing streaks — three and two straight, respectively. As the favorite, the Rays (-167 moneyline odds) take the field at the Athletics (+143). The Tampa Bay Rays will hand the ball to Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 3.26 ERA) looking for win No. 2 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Daulton Jefferies (1-3, 3.26).

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO