Kacey Musgraves is set to feature on the soundtrack for the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic Elvis, contributing a cover of Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’. The singer revealed her addition to the soundtrack on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala. Variety reports that Musgraves was in attendance alongside both Priscilla Presley and Elvis‘ director, Baz Luhrmann. While Luhrmann would only hint that Musgraves’ song on the soundtrack was “something to do with love”, Musgraves herself confirmed it would be her version of Presley’s best-known love song.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO