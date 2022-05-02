ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: I’m feeling the buzz with my trendy scalp

By David Leibowitz, Foothills Focus Columnist
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet the record show that in mid-April 2022, I became incredibly hip according to the style gods at the New York Times. My secret? The shaved head I have been sporting since I lost a bet in 1999. In a story headlined, “Shaved Heads Have People Buzzing,” Times fashion...

