Opinion: I’m feeling the buzz with my trendy scalp

As much as I like to think my nail art skills have improved over the years, sometimes I want a look that’s a little more intricate than my own artistic talents can handle. Enter: Scratch Nail Wraps. The designs the brand releases monthly are always extremely gorgeous and trendy; I love that most of them have a clear base so you can apply them over your favorite polish or alone to get a cool, negative space effect. The wraps are made from super thin, super flexible material, which makes them quick and easy to apply right at my desk in between meetings. Pop them onto clean nails or over a thoroughly dry manicure, pressing down the sides for smoothness. File away the excess using light downward strokes.

