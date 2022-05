Mother's Day is this Sunday, and how many of you have already gotten your mother a gift. If your mom is like mine, it is so hard trying to come up with something. I usually just wait for her to say she wants something or sometimes I will just ask her what she wants. There have been a few times, when I knew I could surprise her with something special and unexpected, like one year it was tickets to see George Strait. This year, however, I showed her something I wanted for my new house and she said she wanted it for hers, so I went ahead and bought it and gave it to her.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO