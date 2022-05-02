ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Met Gala live | Kim Kardashian dons $5M Marilyn Monroe dress

By LEANNE ITALIE, Associated Press
 4 days ago
NEW YORK — Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic dresses, a gold-beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago. Kardashian had to lose 16 pounds to...

