ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Climate activist gains 11% of Australia's AGL Energy, to vote against company split

By Sonali Paul
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qrp2W_0fQCmceq00

MELBOURNE, May 2 (Reuters) - Mike Cannon-Brookes, a tech billionaire and climate activist, said he has gained an 11.28% interest in Australia's AGL Energy (AGL.AX), a move that follows the company's rejection of a $3.8 billion takeover offer he made with Brookfield Asset Management.

The off-market purchase by Cannon-Brookes' Grok Ventures is aimed at blocking a plan by the country's biggest power producer and polluter to split into two companies - a plan that Cannon-Brookes called "flawed" in a letter to AGL's board.

"As a result, we intent to vote every AGL share we control at the relevant time against the demerger, and will actively encourage all AGL shareholders to do the same," he said in the letter which was released to media.

At Monday's close, an 11.28% stake was valued at A$654 million ($460 million).

Cannon-Brookes told the AGL board that the demerger would "entrench a position that is inconsistent with limiting climate change" and urged the board to disclose his letter to the Australian stock exchange so other shareholders would be aware of his intention to vote against the demerger.

To go ahead, AGL's plan requires approval from 75% of the votes cast. With Cannon-Brookes holding 11.28% of the shares, only a further 14% would need to oppose the split in order for the demerger plan to be blocked.

AGL said its board was committed to delivering on the proposed demerger which will be put to a shareholder vote in June. The company intends to split into an energy retailer, called AGL Australia, and a coal-fired power generation company, called Accel Energy.

"The AGL Energy demerger is on track to be completed by the end of next month," it said in a statement ahead of receiving Cannon-Brookes' letter.

In a tweet on Monday, Cannon-Brookes, co-founder of software company Atlassian Corp (TEAM.O), released a sunset photo of the New South Wales Highlands, saying "Stunning country we're lucky enough to live in. Let's keep it that way."

In his letter, he said AGL Australia and Accel would "emerge as two weaker, interdependent entities that are more costly to run" and said he expects their total value would be worth less than AGL's current value.

Earlier this year, Grok with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management jointly bid for AGL, aiming to shut down its coal-fired power plants several years ahead of their scheduled closure.

AGL's shares have jumped 20% since Feb. 18, the last trading day before AGL announced it had rejected the takeover offer. The offer was later sweetened but was also rebuffed.

($1 = 1.4158 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Maersk in talks with buyers for stake as quits Russia

COPENHAGEN, May 4 (Reuters) - Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) has found possible buyers for its stake in Global Ports Investments (GLPRq.L), which operates ports in Russia as it withdraws from the country following a final cargo shipment this week, the Danish shipping group said on Wednesday. Maersk put its 30.75% share of...
INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

World shares, oil decline as EU energy ministers to meet

Global shares fell Monday and oil prices lost about $3 a barrel as European energy ministers were set to meet to discuss Russian supply issues and sanctions. U.S. futures advanced after a rout Friday on Wall Street. Trading was closed for holidays in China, many other Asian markets, and Britain.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

India ramps up coal production to record levels in extreme heatwave

India is ramping up production of coal to record highs, despite increasingly desperate warnings from climate experts that the burning of fossil fuels must be curbed to avoid the most disastrous effects of the climate crisis.The country’s coal minister congratulated producers for soaring coal production, driven by power shortages that have led to blackouts during an exceptional heatwave that itself is seen as a sign of the climate emergency.“Outstanding efforts of #CoalWarriors left no stone unturned in thriving India’s energy security,” Pralhad Joshi, India’s coal minister, tweeted.“Our coal family worked under challenging circumstances to achieve pathbreaking results. Congratulations, to all...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agl Energy#Canada#New South Wales#Australian
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Australia
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

May 4 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it was supplying natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday in line with requests from European consumers. Requests stood at 98.4 million cubic metres (mcm) for Wednesday comparing with 98.96 mcm on Tuesday. Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russian c.bank sells 550 billion roubles at one-week repo auction

May 4 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 550 billion roubles ($7.99 billion) on offer at a one-week repo auction on Wednesday, facing demand of 1.3 trillion roubles, in a move to help lending institutions manage their liquidity. The cut-off rate was set at 14.15%. ($1 =...
WORLD
Reuters

Equinor sees rising supplier costs, CFO says

OSLO, May 4 (Reuters) - Equinor is coming under pressure from cost inflation, but is sticking to its capital spending guidance for now, the Norwegian energy company said on Wednesday. "We do see (cost inflation) pressures and trying to mitigate them. As for now, we are sticking with our capex...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
rigzone.com

USA LNG Deals Surge

About 30 percent of planned U.S. LNG export capacity has been booked since war disrupted European energy supplies. — About 30% of planned U.S. LNG export capacity has been booked since war disrupted European energy supplies, a dramatic reversal of fortune for as many as 10 new projects stymied by a lack of financing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Rio Tinto keen for talks to revive Serbian lithium project

MELBOURNE, May 5 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto (RIO.AX)(RIO.L) is eager to reopen talks with the Serbian government about its $2.4 billion Jadar lithium project, which was blocked ahead of the country's recent election, the company's chief executive and chairman said on Thursday. The Serbian government revoked licenses for the Jadar...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Amazon pledges $20 billion in exports from India by 2025

It took the company — which launched its exports program, called Amazon Global Selling, in India in 2015 — three years to clock exports of $1 billion from the country, it said. The firm added the last $2 billion in just 17 months, it said at a virtual event Wednesday. In total, the company said it is on track to hit $5 billion in cumulative exports from India.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

422K+
Followers
323K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy