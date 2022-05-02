ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Australia seal World Series sevens title in Canada

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

May 2 (Reuters) - Australia's women sealed their third rugby sevens World Series title in Langford, Canada on Sunday, capping the event with a last-gasp 21-17 win over returning powerhouse New Zealand.

With New Zealand's "Black Ferns" missing the four previous events due to COVID-19 concerns, Australia claimed their fourth gold medal of the series at Langford to wrap up the championship ahead of the Toulouse finale later this month.

Australia went into the Langford final against the Black Ferns with the Series won but were determined to sign off with a win over the Olympic champions, said coach Tim Walsh.

"It has been so good to have NZ back on the circuit," he said.

"We both love the competitive encounters and the challenges we impose on each other.

"To win the World Series is a remarkable and memorable experience for all involved, and to do it with an exceptional win showing resilience and character multiplies the emotions."

Playing their first World Series event in over two years, the Cory Sweeney-coached Black Ferns came within seconds of winning the gold medal in Canada but lost captain Sarah Hirini with a minute left when team mate Portia Woodman put an inadvertent elbow into the skipper's face.

Hirini came off with blood streaming and New Zealand conceded a string of breakdown penalties, paving the way for Australia's Lily Dick to score the match-winning try.

"I felt so bad doing that to Sarah, said Woodman of the elbow.

"I think she said, 'Because it was you it wasn't so bad', but I felt awful."

All nine World Series have been won by either Australia or six-times champions New Zealand.

The rivalry will continue at the July-August Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

Kyle Chalmers Enters Butterfly Events For Australian Championships

LCM (50m) Although entries for the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships don’t close until tomorrow, Tuesday, May 2nd, we know of at least two competitors who will be diving into the pool come May 18th. We reported how multi-Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus is planning on racing at the Championships, despite...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Reuters

Australia shares likely to climb at open; NZ climbs

May 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to rise at open on Thursday, taking cues from the sharp moves on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points, as widely expected, the biggest hike since 2000, and said it was not "actively" considering a 75 basis point rate hike. The local share price index futures rose 0.43%, a 1.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4% on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.81% to 11,769.16 points by 2227 GMT. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Sarah Hirini
Reuters

Westwood asks PGA, DP World Tours for release to play LIV Golf event

May 4 (Reuters) - Lee Westwood became the latest player to show his intention to play the first event of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series after the Englishman said on Wednesday he has requested the PGA Tour and DP World Tour for a release. Westwood's decision comes shortly after...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Rugby Sevens#The Black Ferns
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Two Spaniards, an Aussie, a Kiwi, and an American walk up to a trophy

It was an international week for winners on five of the world’s professional golf tours. Tournaments were held in eastern Spain, western Mexico, California, Texas, and Alabama. Although the venues were mildly international, it was the collective of winners that reminded us of the global nature of high-level, tournament golf in 2022. Golfers from diverse spots across the globe showed their mettle and emerged from the cauldron with the spoils of competition. Let’s have a glance at this quintet of gladiators and the tournaments they dominated, in this week’s Tour Rundown.
GOLF
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 4 (Reuters) - Beijing shut scores of metro stations and bus routes and extended COVID-19 curbs on many public venues on Wednesday, focusing efforts to avoid the fate of Shanghai, where millions have been under strict lockdown for more than a month. read more. * Eikon users, see COVID-19:...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World Series
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Chinese carrier sails through waters near Okinawa, Japan says

TOKYO, May 3 (Reuters) - Eight Chinese naval vessels, including an aircraft carrier, passed between islands in Japan's southern Okinawa chain on Monday, Japan's defence ministry said in a news release. The ships, which included several destroyers, sailed between the main Okinawa island and Miyakojima, according to the ministry. Although...
MILITARY
Reuters

Arsenal stay in WSL title race after easy win over Spurs

May 4 (Reuters) - Arsenal stayed in contention for the Women's Super League title with leaders Chelsea after an early goal by Beth Mead and a superb second-half double by Caitlin Foord earned them a 3-0 home win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday. Second-placed Arsenal can top the table if...
WORLD
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rallies as dollar plunges after Fed hike

* Brazil central bank policy decision eyed * Fed hikes interest rates by 50 basis points * Brazilian oil firm Petrobras boosts stocks (Recasts lead, adds details, comments; updates prices throughout) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew May 4 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America strengthened on Wednesday as the dollar dropped following an expected half a percentage point interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while Brazilian markets awaited a policy decision later in the day. The real rose 1%, reversing declines of 1.6% earlier in the day, while Mexico's peso added 1.1% against the greenback. Risk sentiment was hit earlier on Wednesday as the European Union proposed an oil embargo among other measures in its toughest sanctions yet against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Investors also eyed more news from China, where Beijing shut scores of metro stations and bus routes and extended COVID-19 curbs on many public venues on Wednesday, while Shanghai remains in full-lockdown, painting a bleak picture of economics growth and demand from China. A sharp reversal in selling pressure occurred by the afternoon as the Fed stuck to its plan of raising its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points, putting to rest any whispers of a 75 basis points increase. The widely expected move by the U.S. central bank took the shine off a recently rallying dollar. "Chairman (Jerome) Powell indicated that a series of 50-basis point hikes are likely at upcoming meetings, but a 75-basis point hike was not something that the committee was entertaining currently," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management. "Overall, market participants and the Fed appear to agree on the destination they are heading with regards to monetary policy, but how they get there seems to be evolving at each meeting." Brazil's central bank is also seen increasing the key rate by 100 basis points to 12.75%. The monetary authority has raised its key rate by 100 bps or 150 bps at each of its past six meetings to tame runaway inflation and the market expects another hike in June, but by 50 bps before it can end the cycle. "We would prefer a more data-dependent approach and less forward guidance, particularly when there are large uncertainties regarding the current inflationary process in the country and the trajectory of monetary policy in the U.S. and its effects on emerging market currencies," said analysts at Credit Suisse. But the release of Brazil's economics indicators have been a challenge because of a staff strike at the central bank. This will not affect the release of the monetary policy decision, the bank said. Brazil's central bank move would follow a surprise 40 bps hike in India on Wednesday that sent local bond yields rising. Brazil stocks rose 0.9%, boosted by a 4.7% rise in oil firm Petrobras. Meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods lost 8.3% after it reported a 61% drop in net profit for the first quarter. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1942 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1068.60 -0.06 MSCI LatAm 2344.70 2.95 Brazil Bovespa 107498.96 0.91 Mexico IPC 51487.55 0.82 Chile IPSA 4896.69 2.32 Argentina MerVal 89421.83 -0.183 Colombia COLCAP 1604.87 0.72 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9063 1.17 Mexico peso 20.0291 1.24 Chile peso 854 0.16 Colombia peso 4061.2 -0.94 Peru sol 3.765 1.35 Argentina peso (interbank) 116.0100 -0.11 Argentina peso (parallel) 198 -100.00 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and Sandra Maler)
CURRENCIES
TechRadar

World Seniors Championship snooker 2022 live stream: how to watch online from anywhere

Dates: May 4-8 Daily start times: 10am BST / 5am ET / 2am PT / 5pm CST / 7pm AEST. FREE snooker live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) This year's field has been expanded to 24 players, who have 10 world titles between them. The aforementioned Hendry, of course, took seven of them, Parrott, Doherty and Joe Johnson being the other former world champions in the mix.
SPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

420K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy