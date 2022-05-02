ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbours teases exit and new family arrival in 10 new spoiler pictures

By Daniel Kilkelly
Cover picture for the articleFriday, May 13: Andrew, Wendy and Sadie celebrate this fresh start. Friday,...

10 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Mac takes a major risk to solve her financial crisis. Elsewhere, Jasmine struggles to bond with her long-lost siblings, while Chloe's worrying behaviour continues. Here's a full collection of 10 big moments coming up. 1. Logan...
Expect tears next week for Emmerdale

The only reason I’ll be crying is if it’s yet another week of Mackenzie-less episodes 😫. I wonder what's Faith's secret? could she be dying because of her cancer has come back? maybe, this is what it means by tears?. Oh God don't tell me there's even the...
Emmerdale's new trailer for flashforward week

WOW, it looks gripping next week. I do hope sexy Cain don't get killed off. However a closer look, cain is wearing a dark green jumper,. That hand looks more like a womans...... could it be Gabbys she's got dark coat n boots on that kinda matches. Is chas gonna...
The Circle US drops shock Spice Girls reunion for season 4 launch

The Circle US season 4 spoilers for the first four episodes follow. The Circle US has been spiced up for season 4, with the show introducing none other than Mel B and Emma Bunton as players. Yep, the US incarnation of the social media reality show has the two Spice...
Emmerdale : Thursday the 5/5/22 - " Snatch & Grab!"

Welcome to the Thursday Hour ; 7:30pm commences transmission , so God help us all lol. Let's have a look at the spoilers ...... Leyla has been leading a secret life & has been getting drug-high with Suzy, who she knows through work. Leylas on edge as she and Priya...
Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
