Inland storms fade after sunset, warm with storms tomorrow afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Feeling like summer! We topped out in the upper 80s with a few inland storms firing up later, in the early evening hours. The showers drift towards the coast as they fade after then sunset.

The rain chance increases slightly to 40% tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday’s afternoon rain chance drops down a bit to 30%. Expect near 90° temperatures.

Some drier air limits the coverage of rain again for Thursday and Friday, and the rain chance drops to 20%. Highs get close to 90 degrees most days.

A weak front brings a few more showers back to the forecast Saturday. We can’t rule out a shower or two on Sunday, Mother’s Day.

We get to enjoy lower humidity after the weekend rain as we head into next week.

