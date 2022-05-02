ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellogg, ID

On This Day: Sunshine Mine disaster kills 91

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZxaD_0fQCcFKz00

May 2 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1519, Leonardo da Vinci, Italian artist, scientist and inventor, died at age 67.

In 1611, a new translation of the Bible in England, popularly called the King James Bible after King James I, was published.

In 1863, Confederate Gen. Thomas Jonathan "Stonewall" Jackson was mistakenly shot by his own soldiers. He died eight days later.

In 1913, the United States formally recognized President Yuan Shikai and his Republic of China.

In 1941, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission approved the regular scheduling of commercial television broadcasts.

In 1972, 91 people were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning in a mine fire in Kellogg, Idaho. The Sunshine Mine is one of the world's most profitable silver mines in the world.

In 1972, J. Edgar Hoover died at the age of 77 after nearly five decades as director of the FBI.

In 1995, the Clinton administration announced that Cuban boat people seeking asylum in the United States would be henceforth returned to Cuba.

In 2004, Nigerian Christian militants attacked the Muslim town of Yelwa with firearms and machetes. The Nigerian Red Cross put the death toll at 630.

In 2008, Tropical Cyclone Nargis, with winds up to 120 mph, slammed into densely populated southern Myanmar. The death toll was eventually raised to nearly 140,000 people.

In 2010, Greece was saved from defaulting on its debts by the International Monetary Fund and the 16 European countries of the eurozone, which agreed on a $146 billion loan package for the struggling country.

In 2014, a landslide struck a remote village in north Afghanistan, killing more than 2,000 people. An international official called the massive mud and rock collapse "absolutely devastating."

In 2019, a drone delivered an organ for transplant for the first time -- a kidney at a Maryland hospital.

In 2020, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels flew over Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Atlanta to honor frontline workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments / 3

Related
UPI News

On This Day: Toddler Madeleine McCann goes missing

May 3 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1802, Washington, D.C., was incorporated. In 1913, the California Alien Land Law of 1913 (Webb-Haney Act) passed the California state Senate, ignoring the demands of Secretary of State William Jennings Bryan. The bill forbid immigrants, not eligible of citizenship, from owning any land for agricultural or gardening purposes.
UPI News

On This Day: HMS Sheffield sank by Argentine jet

May 4 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1494, on his second expedition to the New World, Columbus explored the Caribbean island of Jamaica. In 1886, four police officers were killed when a bomb was thrown during a meeting of anarchists in Chicago's Haymarket Square protesting labor unrest. Four leaders of the demonstration, which became known as the Haymarket Square Riot, were convicted and hanged.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Accidents
Kellogg, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, ID
City
Kellogg, ID
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J. Edgar Hoover
Person
Leonardo Da Vinci
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous Volcano On The Planet

It has been centuries since a volcano killed a large number of people. The sole exception is the Nevado del Ruiz, Colombia eruption in 1985. The most well-known deadly eruption remains Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and have found hundreds of bodies of people who died in […]
SCIENCE
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mines#Sunshine Mine#Myanmar#Accident#Italian#Confederate#Fbi#Cuban#Nigerian#Christian#Muslim#The Nigerian Red Cross#European
BBC

The street that Hitler wanted to erase from history

Benedetta Perilli is an Italian journalist who recently moved into a beautiful apartment in the very heart of Rome. But there’s a hitch. The house is also the site of one the biggest urban massacres in Europe’s recent history. On 23 March 1944, Italian partisans from the Patriotic Action Group placed a bomb at the corner of Rasella street, and killed 33 Nazi soldiers.
EUROPE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
Greece
americanmilitarynews.com

US Army soldier shot and killed in Alaska

A U.S. Army soldier was shot and killed at a hotel near Anchorage, Alaska on Saturday, the Army first revealed Tuesday night. In a statement provided to American Military News, the Army identified the deceased soldier as 30-year-old Sgt. Julian Christopher Francis. The Army said its Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and the Anchorage Police Department are leading the investigation into Francis’ death.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
349K+
Followers
55K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy