Cincinnati, OH

Crews respond to house fire in Finneytown

By WKRC
WKRC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFINNEYTOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people made it out of their Finneytown home safely...

local12.com

WKRC

Structure fire in Lower Price Hill, damages estimated at $114,000

LOWER PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A structure fire was reported on Sunday in Lower Price Hill. Cincinnati Fire Department says that several units were dispatched to a reported fire alarm in a commercial building. Units encountered smoke throughout the building in a large warehouse. A second unit was called...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 injured after shooting in Mount Healthy

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Mount Healthy on Saturday. It all happened around noon on the 3000 block of Clovernook Avenue. That's where officers got a call about a man shot twice. He managed to drive to a nearby gas station,...
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WKRC

Indiana man found dead hours after crash

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - A Dillsboro man was killed in a crash Sunday night. It was hours before the crashed car was seen by anyone. Indiana State Troopers said Philip Jerauld, 41, was driving his car west on SR 101 near County Road 50 South near Milan when he lost control in a curve.
DILLSBORO, IN
News 12

Former pit bull rescue president sentenced to prison

The former pit bull rescue president who was convicted of personal damage to property after the deaths of five dogs has been sentenced to five years in prison, suspended after 15 months. Heidi Lueders was acquitted of animal cruelty charges in the case. The dogs were found dead inside latched...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
Fox 19

1 Juvenile, 1 adult injured in Pierce Township crash, OSP says

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -One juvenile driver and a 40-year-old driver are injured after a two-vehicle crash occurred in Pierce Township occurred Saturday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSP says that Randall L. Lindsey II, 40, was driving a 2008 Acura MDX westbound on U.S. 52 at...
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Teen flown to the hospital after Clermont County crash

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenage driver was critically injured after being rear-ended in Clermont County. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say two vehicles were heading westbound on US 52 in Pierce Township shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. Troopers say the 42-year-old driver of an Acura MDX hit the...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

