Ukraine Responds To Rumors 'Ghost Of Kyiv' Fighter Pilot Is Dead

By Navdeep Yadav
 3 days ago
Hours after media reports claimed that the "Ghost of Kyiv" — an ace fighter pilot of Ukraine who gunned down many Russian aircraft — was dead, the Ukrainian official cleared the air by saying that he never existed for real.

In a Facebook post, Ukraine's Air Force on Saturday wrote, "The Ghost of Kyiv is a superhero-legend, whose character was created by Ukrainians!"

The clarification came after many reports identified Major Stepan Tarabalka as the legendary pilot. Tarabalka was reportedly killed in battle on March 13 after facing an overwhelming number of enemy forces.

In a separate post on Twitter, Ukraine's Air Force debunked the myth of the ace fighter pilot dying in war and said, "The information about the death of The Ghost of #Kyiv is incorrect."

"The #GhostOfKyiv is alive, it embodies the collective spirit of the highly qualified pilots of the Tactical Aviation Brigade who are successfully defending #Kyiv and the region," it said.

Bolstered by the Ukrainian forces, the legend emerged as part of folklore days after Russia began the Ukraine invasion. The anonymous fighter was claimed to have single-handedly taken down multiple Russian planes.

Maldias
3d ago

What?! A legend created to boost troop moral?? This totally justifies the entire false narrative behind Putins invasion which has created not only a humanitarian crisis, but unrest among the entire world. I mean seriously, if this fable from the Ukrainians sends you crying fake news, then you have some serious issues and soul searching to do. Get over yourself.

Berto B good
3d ago

sounds like someone is taking a page right out of the Democrat Playbook

u.cant.win
3d ago

more fake news from the same people starting the monastery of truth

Benzinga

Unconfirmed Reports Claim Putin To Undergo Cancer Surgery, Temporarily Transfer Power To Ex-KGB Chief

There has been no independent confirmation of the story. Putin confidant Nikolai Patrushev alleged to temporarily run the country. Unconfirmed reports are surfacing that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to undergo cancer surgery and will temporarily transfer his authority to Nikolai Patrushev, head of the Russian federal police’s Security Council, while he is undergoing the medical procedure.
