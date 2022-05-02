ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbors: Jacksonville native Kaufmann's work shines when Fighting Illini take field

By David Blanchette
 2 days ago
Marty Kaufmann with his family at the 2021 Braggin Rights Basketball Game between the University of Illinois and the University of Missouri. (Marty Kaufmann/Provided)

If you like the look of the University of Illinois sports teams, or enjoy the experience of attending Illini home games, you can thank Jacksonville native Marty Kaufmann.

Kaufmann, a 1989 Routt Catholic High School graduate, is executive senior associate athletic director at the U of I and oversees the Fighting Illini ticket office, marketing and communications, creative services, video operations, multimedia rights and the university’s game management unit.

Kaufmann is also in charge of the athletic department’s corporate sponsorship program, and his involvement is obvious every time you watch any Illini sporting event.

“About 10 years ago, we knew we were inconsistent with a lot of our uniforms not looking the same, not having the same color, and having different logos,” Kaufmann said. “We worked with Nike on a program they have in place to make all of our jerseys and uniforms more consistent.”

“It was really fun, we worked with them during an 18-month process to really define what we wanted our look to be, and they in turn updated all of our uniforms,” Kaufmann said. “We’ve had a 25-plus-year relationship with Nike, they provide apparel, shoes and some equipment for all of our teams. They are also our main licensee, the manufacturer that makes products that the fans buy.”

Several of the other corporate sponsors with whom Kaufmann works include such household names as Coca-Cola, Gatorade and State Farm Insurance, the sponsor of the university’s main basketball arena.

Kaufmann vividly remembers when Chief Illiniwek was removed as the symbol and mascot of the U of I in 2007 and what that meant to the school’s identity.

“Frankly, it was a lot of work and it still is a challenge for us,” Kaufmann said. “When the logo and symbol weren’t used any more, we didn’t really adopt anything new. That was part of the problem leading up to when we worked with Nike. We needed some sort of consistency.”

“We’ve got a pretty good brand and identity, but there certainly is some void that has been left by not having a symbol or mascot,” Kaufmann said. “That’s something the whole campus struggles with, not just athletics.”

Kaufmann has always been a college football fan and particularly enjoys attending Illini home games in the fall. Being involved with university athletics has also given him the opportunity to enjoy memorable experiences, like attending the Rose Bowl, and to meet famous alumni like football player and coach Dick Butkus and professional golfer Steve Strickler.

“We didn’t have a hall of fame until five years ago, and athletic director Josh Whitman asked me to take the lead on the events surrounding that,” Kaufmann said. “That’s one of the reasons I’ve had the opportunity to meet a lot of the people involved, and that has certainly been memorable and exciting for me.”

“I’ve been fortunate to get to know a lot of the coaches personally,” Kaufmann said. “A lot of those people are my friends.”

Kaufmann also oversaw the switch from in-house radio broadcasting of Illini games to using an outside broadcast service, Learfield Communications, to carry the university’s games. Kaufmann still oversees the relationship between Learfield and the university. The Big Ten Conference controls the television coverage and the video broadcast rights for the games, he said.

Kaufmann enrolled at the University of Illlinois immediately upon graduating from Routt and “I’ve never left,” he said. “I didn’t plan on that, but there have been good opportunities along the way.”

Kaufmann thought that he wanted to major in something involving sports, such as athletic training, but switched to pursuing a business degree shortly after arriving on campus.

“I thought training was going to be taping ankles and making sure everyone was healthy,” Kaufmann said. “But once I realized that it may be a little bit more important than that, like possibly saving lives or dealing with serious injuries, I moved in a different direction.”
Kaufmann never abandoned his love for sports, and as a student he began volunteering with the athletic department and then worked in the university’s media relations office. He got an internship while a student and a full-time job upon graduation in the sports information office.

In 1999, Kaufmann had the opportunity to decide whether he wanted to move on and possibly do some public relations work for professional sports teams, or take a position in the corporate sponsorship and licensing program at Illinois athletics. Kaufmann decided to put his business degree to use and remain with the university.

“I have had responsibilities added every few years,” Kaufmann said. “I don’t know how a lot of it works, but if it goes wrong, it’s usually my fault. But I’ve got a lot of good managers and directors over each of those units, and I just try to keep us on a path to move forward, to keep all of the departments working together.”

Kaufmann and his wife, Jennifer, have been married 17 years and live in the Champaign area. Jennifer is from Virden and her family owns Hendricks Home Furnishings in that community. Twelve-year-old son Nate participates in baseball, basketball and track, while 10-year-old daughter Emma is into gymnastics.

Kaufmann helps coach his son’s baseball team, and “we play once or twice a year in Jacksonville,” he said. “It’s fun to come full circle and return to the community to do that.”

Kaufmann is in his 29th year of working with Illinois athletics, and since he serves at the pleasure of the current athletic director, “it’s an anomaly to be here as long as I have,” he said.

“It’s certainly been a heck of a run,” Kaufmann said. “It’s been a lot of fun and I’m fortunate to have had the opportunity.”

If you have a suggestion about someone who should be profiled, send their name and any contact information available to communitynews@myjournalcourier.com.

