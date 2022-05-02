ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rays face Athletics in search of answers

siouxlandproud.com
 2 days ago

The Tampa Bay Rays are scrambling a bit as they begin a 10-game road trip on Monday with the first of three games against the Oakland Athletics. Tampa Bay lost two of three over the weekend to the visiting Minnesota Twins and has scored three or fewer runs in six of...

www.siouxlandproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Carlos Correa, Twins' pitching stays hot to win opener in Baltimore

Carlos Correa delivered a go-ahead RBI single and Chris Paddack continued to stay hot on the mound as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Monday night. Correa came into the game on fire, going 10-for-18 with a double and .611 slugging percentage over his past four games. Although his streak of four straight multi-hit games came to an end, Correa found a way to make an impact in the sixth inning.
BALTIMORE, MD
Reuters

Astros' Jake Odorizzi, 3 relievers shut out Mariners

Jake Odorizzi carried a shutout into the seventh inning, three relievers finished it off, and Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena slugged home runs as the host Houston Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners 3-0 on Monday. The Astros ended a two-game losing streak while the Mariners lost for the fifth time...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Astros play the Mariners leading series 1-0

LINE: Astros -153, Mariners +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners, leading the series 1-0. Houston is 12-11 overall and 3-4 in home games. The Astros have gone 5-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs. Seattle has a...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Washington, CA
Oakland, CA
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics odds, tips and betting trends

The Oakland Athletics (10-12) will host the Tampa Bay Rays (12-10), Monday at 9:40 PM ET, with both teams on losing streaks — three and two straight, respectively. As the favorite, the Rays (-167 moneyline odds) take the field at the Athletics (+143). The Tampa Bay Rays will hand the ball to Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 3.26 ERA) looking for win No. 2 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Daulton Jefferies (1-3, 3.26).
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Astros host the Mariners on 3-game home win streak

LINE: Astros -194, Mariners +165; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they play the Seattle Mariners. Houston has a 4-4 record in home games and a 13-11 record overall. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.28...
SEATTLE, WA
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Bedevil the Angels Win 4-0 Tuesday [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox snapped a 2-game losing streak, beating the Los Angeles Angels 4-0 at Fenway Park Tuesday night. Michael Wacha was dominating in the 5.2 innings that he pitched. He retired 15 of the 20 batters he faced and only allowed 1 baserunner to reach scoring position. He improved to 3-0 on the season and joined Chris Sale and Bret Saberhagen as the only Red Sox pitchers in franchise history to allow 2 runs or fewer and 4 hits or fewer in 5 consecutive starts during their Red Sox career.
BOSTON, MA
KING 5

Dusty Baker gets 2,000th win as Astros down Mariners 4-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker became the 12th manager in major league history and the first Black man to reach 2,000 wins with the Houston Astros' 4-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve each hit a solo homer and rookie Jeremy Peña...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Josh Lowe
ESPN

Red Sox play the Angels leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Angels (15-10, first in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (10-14, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (1-1, 5.19 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (1-1, .54 ERA, .78 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox face the...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Luis Torrens taking pitches for Mariners against Astros

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Jake Odorizzi and the Houston Astros. Torrens is replacing Tom Murphy at catcher and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Torrens for 9.2 FanDuel points on Monday, and he has a $2,000 salary. Per...
SEATTLE, WA
MassLive.com

Shohei Ohtani pitching at Fenway Park: Buy tickets to Red Sox-Angels game for as low as $14 to see Halos star pitch live

Los Angeles Angels’ star Shohei Ohtani is set to pitch against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in the finale of the three game series on Thursday, May 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Ohtani, reigning AL MVP nicknamed “Showtime”, was originally scheduled to pitch Tuesday, but was unable to after making an early exit Sunday because of groin tightness. The Red Sox beat the Angels Tuesday night 4-0 and are scheduled to play them again Wednesday, May 4, at 7:10 p.m. ET before Thursday’s meeting. Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez each crushed solo homers in Tuesday’s game against the Angels, leading them to a win and improved record of 10-14 this season. Fans can shop for tickets on several ticket vendor websites such as StubHub, VividSeats and TicketNetwork.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy