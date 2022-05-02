ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, TX

Hardin County Local Events 05/02 - 05/08

Henry Cooper, Hardin County, TX
 2 days ago

McFaddin-Ward House, Historic House Museum

Bible Classes for All Ages

Starts at: Wed, May 4, 7:00 AM

Ends at: Wed, May 4, 8:00 PM

Venue: Kountze church of Christ

Address:1035 N Pine St, Kountze, TX

Description:

Every Wednesday night has been set aside for mid-week Bible study and a devotional for the whole church and guests. You can expect the following schedule: Bible classes are available for all ages...

Music in the Gardens: Daises & Dulcimers

Starts at: Thu, May 5, 5:00 PM

Ends at: Thu, May 5, 7:00 PM

Venue: McFaddin-Ward House

Address: 1906 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont, TX

Description:

The McFaddin-Ward House invites the community to enjoy its beautiful grounds while enjoying live music with its free springtime Music in the Garden series. Attendees are encouraged to bring...

Hardin County Muddin' & MusicFest

Starts at: Fri, May 6

Venue: Hardin County Entertainment Ranch

Address: 231 Old Farm Road 418, Kountze, TX

Description:

This 2-day festival features local and regional entertainment, a Muddin Pit where enthusiasts compete for cash prizes, bike show, car show and vendors with something for everyone. Hardin County Muddin' and MusicFest is known for some of the best Southeast Texas cuisine...

Volunteer Workday: Village Creek Trail Final Touches & Tupelo Trail Cleanup

Starts at: Sat, May 7, 9:00 AM

Ends at: Sat, May 7, 12:00 PM

Venue: Village Creek State Park

Address: 8854 Park Rd 74, Lumberton, TX

Description:

For this workday we will be finishing up the final touches on the Village Creek Trail (HELLO SWIM BEACH!!) and beginning work on reclaiming Tupelo Trail, which is a loop off of the creek trail...

Beaumont Hope Starts Here 5K Meet Up

Starts at: Sat, May 7, 9:00 AM

Venue: Lumberton Intermediate School

Address: 107 S Lhs Dr, Lumberton, TX

Description:

Our amazing team in Beaumont, Texas is hosting a local 5K Meet Up of their own! Local runners can look forward to a great event uplifting donor heroes, their families, and transplant recipients...

Freestone County Go Texan COOKOFF

Starts at: Sat, May 7, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat, May 7, 5:00 PM

Venue: Honky Tonk Texas

Address: 2389 Hwy 96 N, Silsbee, TX

Description

*Designer handbags & Pistols Bingo *Lunch Served *Wear Your Derby Hat for a chance to win another handbag *NOONE UNDER 18 *All Money raised goes for scholarships to students in Jasper County...

Mother's Day

Starts at: Sun, May 8, 6:00 AM

Ends at: Sun, May 8, 10:00 PM

Venue: 307 Dickens Ranch Rd, Livingston, TX

Description

Come celebrate the mom in your life by giving her what she really wants! A special day with the ones she loves most and Wine! Package includes: Tasting for two Bottle of choice Charcuterie box...

Henry Cooper, Hardin County, TX

Hardin County, TX
ABOUT

I am a journalist covering news for Hardin County, TX. Hardin County is a county located in the U.S. state of Texas, United States. As of the 2020 census, its population was 56,231.

