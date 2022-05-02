Whitefish looks to require bear-resistant trash containers

This summer all residences in Whitefish could be required to use bear-resistant garbage containers.

City Council on Monday is set to vote on an amendment to its agreement with its garbage contractor, Republic Services, that would require all residential properties to make the switch to bear-resistant containers. The move would mean an increase in cost for garbage service of about $6 per month.

Currently, residences within city limits must use latched animal-resistant containers or store their containers inside when not awaiting pickup. The exception is those residences that use a 300-gallon shared container in the alleys.

However, following an increase in bear activity in recent years the city has been exploring ways to ensure garbage is secure from wildlife. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks last September issued a warning reminding folks to secure food attractants after 19 black bears were roaming the city getting into garbage containers and eating fruit.

Council has been mulling how to address the issue, and now will consider amending its garbage contract to move toward the use of animal-resistant containers. All residents will need to make the switch to 95-gallon individual containers.

“With most of the attractants along Whitefish Lake and the Whitefish River corridor in residential neighborhoods, it was recommended to focus in on residential locations first,” City Manager Dana Smith told Council in a memo.

Commercial areas in the city will still rely on the 300-gallon shared containers.

The cost of garbage service will increase from just under $130 per year to about $200, which works out to be an increase of about $70.

Residents will have to move their garbage containers out to the curb for pickup too due to limitations of pickup in the alleys, the city notes.

If approved, the transition period to bear-resistant containers is expected to last until the end of August, the city notes. The city has just under 4,000 residential garbage accounts.

ALSO ON the agenda, Council will consider two major planning and zoning ordinances that have been discussed at length.

Council is considering changes to its accessory dwelling unit regulations that are intended to assist with the shortage of workforce housing by making the approval process more streamlined and make allowances for units that are deed restricted for local residents.

Under the most recent updates, those units that are voluntarily deed-restricted to local residents with 12-month leases for at least five years, would gain a list of incentives including being larger in size and have no additional parking requirements.

Also, both deed-restricted and standard units would be permitted and allowed to be rented without restriction in residential districts as long as they meet zoning requirements.

The other ordinance pertaining to zoning is establishing the new business transitional district as an implementation of the Highway 93 South Corridor Plan. The zone is intended to apply to properties that annex into the city south of Montana 40.

After multiple work sessions, Council is expected to approve the new zoning after changes were made including the intent of the zoning changes to make it clear that it is intended to be a mixed-use zoning with higher density residential uses allowed.

Multi-family developments with up to 18 units would be a permitted use in the zone and a conditional use permit would be required for multi-family above 18 units.

COUNCIL WIL L also consider a request to rezone about 7 acres of land located at the northwest corner of the end of Pheasant Run from county one-family residential to secondary business district and two-family residential.

Finally, Council is set to vote on a bid for the construction contract for the Spokane Avenue watermain replacement project. Council in March rejected a bid for the project from Sandry Construction for $3.4 million, which was about 70% above the engineer's estimate for the project of $2 million.

After rebidding, city staff has returned asking Council to approve a bid from Sandry Construction of $2.79 million for the project.

