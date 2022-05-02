ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let’s Take a Trip Back to the 1992 Met Gala

By Allison Crist
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrepare for a fashion blast from the past. Though it seems impossible to imagine, there was once a time in which the Met Gala was not a product of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The British...

HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Leaves Everyone Green With Envy With Her Stunning Met Gala Look

Gwen Stefani made her triumphant return to the Met Gala on Monday (May 2). The fashion icon and better half of Blake Shelton attended the 2022 event at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in support of the Costume institute’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit. The night’s theme was “gilded glamour,” and Gwen, 52, delivered on it in her own way: by outshining them all in a billowy, bright, and beautiful green-yellow outfit.
Page Six

Amal Clooney rocks jeans and crystal top for night out in New York

Amal Clooney is bringing back jeans and a going-out top. The human rights attorney looked casual for a rare public appearance, stepping out for a mother-daughter dinner in New York City Wednesday in a crystal top and high-waisted jeans. Clooney, 44, was photographed outside her hotel with mother Baria Alamuddin as they headed to dinner at 4 Charles Prime Rib in the West Village. The high-profile lawyer wore a black cropped blazer over her sparkling bubble-hem top featuring rows of glittering crystals, pairing the outfit with silver Gianvito Rossi heels ($681), a Giambattista Valli purse ($2,212) and dazzling drop earrings. As for...
BET

Regina King Is This Year's Met Gala Co-Chair, So We're Highlighting Her Best Fashion Moments!

On the first Monday in May, the coveted Met Gala will return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year the annual event will expound upon the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion with its second installment titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion—an exploration of men’s and women’s fashion in the nineteenth century to present-day. The first installment, titled In America: An Lexicon of Fashion, explored the varied cultural identities that comprise the fabric of America.
Page Six

Kylie Jenner wears Off-White wedding gown on Met Gala 2022 red carpet

The Kardashian-Jenners never fail to surprise. Along with her clan of sisters – who were all invited to the 2022 Met Gala for the first time by Anna Wintour – Kylie Jenner had her own take on “Gilded Glamour.” The 24-year-old donned an Off-White wedding dress on the red carpet, which was complete with a veil and billowing skirt. But this gown had a twist: the veil was attached to a backward baseball hat, perhaps an homage to all-American sports. While Kim Kardashian has been a regular at past Met Galas, this will be the first year for her famous sisters Khloe and Kourtney. See all the celebrity looks from Met Gala 2022 with Page Six Style’s live coverage. But this isn’t Kylie’s first rodeo. While she was absent last year, in 2019, she sported an all-purple ensemble next to sisters Kendall and Kim. She and her family come hot off the tails of their court case against Blac Chyna, which reached a verdict today. While Chyna sued Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie for defamation, the jury decided no damages would be awarded to Chyna.
E! News

Kendall Jenner Has a Princess Moment in Dramatic Black Ballgown at Met Gala 2022

Watch: Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Date Night With Justin & Hailey Bieber. Nobody can keep up with Kendall Jenner on the red carpet. The 26-year-old model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum embraced the 2022 Met Gala theme—"In America: An Anthology of Fashion"—with a dramatic black ballgown—complete with a massive train—on the steps of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2.
HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Spotted On Date With Husband In Rare Photos

Jaclyn Smith is celebrating her love for her husband Dr. Brad Allen! The Charlie’s Angels actress, 76, looked chic and stunning while stepping out for a lunch date in Montecito over the weekend, spotted buying a sweet card for her man in photos you can see here. Jaclyn, known as one of the original Angels from the hit show from the ’70s, wore a gorgeous black-and-white-striped long sleeve top, pairing the look with skinny jeans and a beige and brown Hermès Birkin bag.
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wore two dresses on Easter Sunday - unseen dress revealed

The Duchess of Cambridge at the weekend? Prince William's wife headed to the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Easter Sunday, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. We adored the brunette beauty's outfit - she rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia...
hypebeast.com

Rihanna Shut Down the 2022 Met Gala Without Even Showing Up

The theme for this year’s Met Gala was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, and emphasized “Gilded Glamour.” Rihanna – now in her third trimester of pregnancy – shut down The Met without even stepping foot onto the red carpet. Her presence was felt via her image being immortalized as a marble statue for the event.
Vogue

The Best Men’s Make-Up Moments In Met Gala History

The Costume Institute’s annual Met Gala has always been a beacon of boundary-pushing style — and it extends above the neck to powerful effect. For men, make-up is increasingly becoming one of the most powerful tools for bold self-expression. Much like it has in popular culture, it’s gained momentum on the Met Gala red carpet as the years have progressed.
ABC News

Met Gala 2022: See what celebrities wore for fashion's biggest night

One of fashion's biggest nights is back, and celebrities have brought out their very best looks for the affair. Held in New York City, the theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," serves as the second iteration of the Costume Institute exhibition's series focused on American style. The first part, titled "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," was last year's theme.
E! News

See All the Kardashian-Jenners' Looks at the 2022 Met Gala

Watch: BEST Met Gala Looks Of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!. The 2022 Met Gala was a family affair for the Kardashian-Jenner sisters as they—for the first time ever—all graced the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Themed "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," this year's event asked its guests adhere to a "Gilded Glamour" dress code—and the reality TV family understood the assignment. (See the all the red carpet looks here.)
Harper's Bazaar

The 2022 Met Gala: The 10 best dressed

On Monday evening, the Met Gala returned to its usual scheduling as the museum hosted its charitable event on the first Monday of May, bringing out some of the world's biggest stars, who embraced Old Hollywood glamour and celebrated the Gilded Age. This year's theme was a continuation of last...
E! News

Lizzo's 2022 Met Gala Look Is, Of Course, Good As Hell

All the rumors are true: Lizzo totally slayed her 2022 Met Gala look. The singer, 34, arrived at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 in Thom Browne. Of course, she made sure to stop and pose for fresh photos with the bomb lighting while walking the red carpet (see every star's look for this year's Met Ball theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," here).
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Does Date Night in a "Fiery" Red $40 Corset

Simone Biles is continuing her high fashion streak as her wedding to Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens quickly approaches. The Olympic champion, who has already secured her wedding dresses at Galia Lahav, stepped out for date night with Owens sporting a casual-but-chic look. Biles's outfit centered on a red strapless corset from White Fox Boutique, which currently retails for $40. She then opted for a pair of acid-wash skinny jeans and Bottega Veneta's red stretch sandals that come in a square-toe silhouette and have a 3.5-inch high heel. To round out her Bottega moment, Biles carried the brand's chain cassette leather padded bag in the same fiery colorway. Adding to the hardware was Biles's silver jewelry, including a stack of bracelets, hoop earrings, and two treasures that symbolize her love for Owens: her oval-shaped diamond engagement ring and a necklace with a cursive "J" pendant.
ComicBook

Met Gala Mistake Leads to Jared Leto Being Confused for Attendee in Bizarre Metal Outfit

The Met Gala took place in New York Monday night with some of the biggest stars coming out on fashion's biggest night to share their interpretation of this year's theme, "Gilded Glamour". However, with all eyes on the red carpet tonight to see what looks the celebrities would be bringing to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual fundraiser for its Costume Institute, there was one instance of people not looking too much at the outfit and not closely enough at who was wearing it. On the red carpet at the event, Fredrik Robertsson arrived in in a shocking Iris van Herpen pantsuit but was initially misidentified as Morbius star Jared Leto.
People

Every Look Sarah Jessica Parker Has Worn to the Met Gala

The star has said she's "a stickler for the theme," and proves it by hitting the Met Gala steps in unforgettable outfits, over-the-top headpieces and — always — plenty of homework put into the final ensemble: "I don't understand how everyone else didn't spend seven to 10 months working on it," she told Vogue. Look back at every outfit she has worn to the Costume Institute benefit gala.
