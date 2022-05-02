ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Shining Girls’ intense examination scene proves Elisabeth Moss is always the very best thing on TV

By Amanda Whiting
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jpFsp_0fQCXv0600

There’s hardly a scene in the new Apple TV+ thriller Shining Girls that doesn’t feature Elisabeth Moss doing something stunning. She signals confusion with the trembling of her chin and later cries a single tear, which lingers on her waterline before tracking down her cheek.

Based on Lauren Beukes’s hit 2013 novel, the darkly mysterious Shining Girls sees Moss play Kirby, a mousy newspaper researcher who survives a brutal attack by a man who was never caught. The incident, which occurs six years before the series picks up, leaves her psychologically and physically scarred. Her day job at the Chicago Sun-Times is consumed by facts and reporting, but the details of her own life elude her. She can’t recall which desk is hers or the name of her pet cat, Grendel. Her memories seem to disintegrate under the weight of her trauma.

Each time Kirby remembers something new, she jots it down in a notebook, like a reporter might. But even this record gets revised. What Kirby knows for certain are the details of the night she almost died, written on her body in long, raised scars that criss-cross her abdomen.

Kirby’s slippery memories make for great jump scares, like when the ominous scraping at her bedroom door turns out to be Grendel, who is now a dog, but a cat again by the end of the episode. Sometimes Kirby’s misapprehensions are so dramatic that it’s bewildering she can live a normal life. Her apartment changes from scene to scene. So does her haircut. Which is why it’s surprising that the most astonishing scene in the show’s first episode, and the most brutal to watch, takes place in the quiet of a seemingly reliable, unshifting present.

Moss plays Kirby with humming unease; if you were sharing an elevator, you definitely wouldn’t want to meet her eye. But after her assailant appears to attack again, this time killing his victim, the withdrawn Kirby confides in a well-meaning colleague. He takes her to his friend, a city medical examiner, to see if her scars match the latest victim’s.

The exam takes place at night in the morgue, a windowless room with blue tiles running up the walls and body bags in the corridor. “Don’t worry, they can’t get out,” the examiner, Iris, tells Kirby of the corpses, scraping the bottom of the barrel of macabre humour. How many times has she told that joke before? Maybe not too often. Iris has the bedside manner of a doctor whose patients are dead on arrival. With Kirby on the exam table with her shirt pulled up, Iris describes the injuries forensically, like she’s taking dictation for her reports.

“He started on the anterior,” Iris says, tracing the dark scar tissue with her fingers like she’s reading Braille and not the warm skin of another person. She doesn’t ask before she touches. She’s not sensitive to the painful memories she’s stirring up. “You were on the ground?” Iris asks, inferring angles and events from the contours of Kirby’s wounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kyq3T_0fQCXv0600

Curiously, Iris doesn’t tell Kirby anything she doesn’t know. Kirby, so often helpless and confused, remembers that night vividly: how she was held, when her attacker paused to avoid the eyes of a passer-by. These memories are corporeal; dark tattoos of the small set of facts she is certain of, the ones she doesn’t have to doubt.

It’s this moment – Kirby lying on a cold, sterile table meant for the dead – that is excruciating. Kirby’s attack ravaged her life, but this lifeless room tucked away in a hospital basement is a reminder of how bad it could have been. Moss’s breathing stutters; her eyelids flicker against the surgical light trained on her stomach. But even as Kirby begins to falter, Moss is careful not to overdo it. She doesn’t dip into the volatility that we’ve seen from her as June Osborne in The Handmaid’s Tale . For a minute, she’s as in control as we ever see her.

There’s a temptation to romanticise scars and how they connect us to our pasts, but it would be unfair to say that’s what’s happening here. Kirby’s body is, disturbingly and irrevocably, what she knows best. It’s the one truth she doesn’t need to scribble in a notebook.

‘Shining Girls’ is streaming on Apple TV+ now

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Lauren Beukes
OK! Magazine

Audio Revealed: Johnny Depp Told Amber Heard 'It's Going To Be A Bloodbath' If He Didn't Walk Away From Their Marriage

More and more is coming out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage. In audio clips that were heard during the Monday, April 25, cross examination, some of their conversation from couples therapy was heard — and it wasn't pretty. “Walking away is necessary — is necessary, especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance, because the next move, if I don’t walk away — or just go out for a little while — it’s just going to be a bloodbath,” Depp said in the recordings. “It’s just not worth it.”Heard responded that she just wanted the...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Sun Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks down in tears talking to the mother of late ex-Miss USA Cheslie Kryst

Jada Pinkett Smith had a hard time introducing the latest guest to her talk show, Red Table Talk, the mother of ex-Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who died by suicide in January this year.Before Cheslie’s mother April Simpkins joined Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, the trio watched a montage about the pageant winner’s life and career. “What many didn’t know is that underneath it all, Cheslie was reeling from debilitating depression,” Pinkett Smith said in a voiceover.When the camera cut to the trio, who had been watching the montage, Pinkett Smith broke down in tears...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

635K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy