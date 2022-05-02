ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine may lose tens of millions of tonnes of grain, Zelenskiy says

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04GR06_0fQCWT1900

KYIV, May 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine could lose tens of millions of tonnes of grain due to Russia's blockade of its Black Sea ports, triggering a food crisis that will affect Europe, Asia and Africa, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.

"Russia does not let ships come in or go out, it is controlling the Black Sea," Zelenskiy told the Australian news programme 60 Minutes. "Russia wants to completely block our country's economy."

Ukraine is a major exporter of grain and other food products and also of metals.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Gareth Jones Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

