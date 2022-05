You'll have to get your TikToks to the top to earn your checkmark. Unlike other social media apps such as Twitter or Instagram, where users can apply for verification, there isn’t any direct method to get verified on TikTok. Instead, TikTok has a secret system to bestow verification badges on popular profiles. However, there are some things you can do to increase your chances of getting verified. Here’s everything you need to know about verification on TikTok.

