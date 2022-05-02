ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

MyPillow CEO rejoins Twitter, suspended again hours later

By Christopher Scarglato
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was resuspended from Twitter Sunday just hours after rejoining the platform.

Lindell was suspended again for breaking the platform’s guidelines on ban evasion by making a new account, a Twitter spokesperson told Newsweek .

Twitter initially suspended Lindell, a loyal supporter of former President Donald Trump, in January 2021 when the CEO said the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. Lindell’s actions went against the social media platform’s civic integrity policy, according to Newsweek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HLcqQ_0fQCUUyI00
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks at a rally for former President Donald Trump, Saturday, April 9, 2022. The MyPillow founder was suspended from Twitter after just suspending mere hours on the platform.
AP Photo/Chris Seward

The MyPillow founder’s return comes after Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought Twitter last week for $44 billion.

When Lindell made his new account, he tweeted out to inform everyone of his return. “Hello everybody, I’M BACK ON TWITTER,” Lindell tweeted. He also warned his followers to watch out for impersonators and encouraged them to spread the word about his new account.

During his brief time on Twitter, the MyPillow CEO’s account skyrocketed with followers — Lindell attracted over 35,000 before being shut down.

Lindell has been a supporter of Trump since 2016 and has frequently met with the former president throughout the years. The CEO said in a Liberty University speech meeting Trump was a “ divine appointment .” He later supported Trump in attempting to overturn the 2020 election .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HBJom_0fQCUUyI00
Twitter

Twitter also banned My Pillow’s Twitter account after Lindell took over the account to tweet out his personal agenda.

Despite Lindell’s ban, conservatives have seen a spike in followers since Musk purchased Twitter. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson was recently unbanned in late April.

Twitter has not announced if they ever plan on unbanning Lindell.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

Sarah Palin wrote the Marjorie Taylor Greene playbook but in today's GOP she's a "relic of the past"

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. (Kris Connor/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Before there was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene or Rep. Lauren Boebert — before former President Donald Trump launched the MAGA movement with his 2016 campaign — there was former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who is competing in a race to fill the U.S. House of Representatives seat once held by the late Rep. Don Young. A Palin victory in that congressional election is far from a done deal; she is facing a lot of competition. But Palin was certainly an influential figure in her party, and journalist Joanna Weiss examines that influence in an article published by Politico on April 24.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsweek#Mypillow Ceo#Ap Photo#The Mypillow Ceo#Liberty University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy