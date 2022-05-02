ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

4 Springtime Skin Care Tips

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JjmDx_0fQCTq9x00

(Family Features) Spring brings sunshine and plenty of exciting opportunities to head outdoors for fun with family and friends. While those joyous moments make the season special, all that sun exposure can wreak havoc on the skin without the proper precautions.

Whether you’re dining outdoors, going for a swim, sweating out a bike ride or just spending a few moments soaking up some sun, it’s important to ensure you’re taking care of your body so you can enjoy those rays all season long.

Stay Hydrated
As an important aspect of overall health, staying hydrated also helps maintain your skin’s water content. Be sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day, especially as temperatures rise and you spend more time outdoors. Another delicious way to avoid dehydration – leading to energy drain, in mild cases – is to eat fruits and vegetables with high water content. One example is watermelon, which is 92% water and can help restore fluids.

Prioritize Skin Protection
Whether you’ll be in the sun for a few minutes or a few hours, it’s paramount to protect skin by applying sunscreen. On days when the UV index is 3 or higher, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends applying a broad spectrum sunscreen SPF 15 or higher. Another option is to wear light, loose clothing that covers as much of the skin as possible while staying comfortable in the heat.

Refresh Your Face
As one of the parts of the body that sees the most sun exposure, your face is perhaps the most important area to care for during the sunnier months. An at-home, all-natural DIY facial offers a brightening, hydrating way to treat yourself.

For a true glow-up from the comfort of your own home, try this quick and easy solution: Mix 2 tablespoons of Greek yogurt (to help exfoliate and purify) with 1 tablespoon of watermelon juice (for hydration). Apply the mask to your face and neck for 10 minutes then rinse off and pat your skin dry.

Keep Your Whole Body in Mind
While your face is likely to see a lot of sun, that shouldn’t mean neglecting the rest of your body. This gentle body scrub can give you that glow you’re looking for with a sweet, fruity scent.

Here’s how to exfoliate and polish your skin: Combine 1 1/2 cups of white sugar, 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and 1/4 cup of watermelon juice. If you’d like, add 1 teaspoon of microplaned watermelon rind zest and 1 tablespoon of olive oil.

Store the scrub in an airtight container up to 1 week and, when you shower, gently rub a handful of scrub on your skin then rinse thoroughly and pat dry.

For more skin care solutions and other health and nutrition information, visit watermelon.org .

Subtle Care for Sensitive Skin
For many, spring skin care can be as simple as following a basic routine. However, those with more sensitive skin may require additional attention. Try this calming, cleansing at-home remedy to moisturize and tone sensitive skin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rvWeE_0fQCTq9x00

Watermelon Mask and Toner

Watermelon Banana Mask:
1 tablespoon watermelon juice
2 tablespoons ripe mashed banana

Watermelon Toner:
1/3 cup watermelon juice
1 tablespoon witch hazel
1 teaspoon distilled water

To make watermelon banana mask: In bowl, mix watermelon juice (for hydration) and mashed banana (to ease inflammation). Apply mask to face and let sit 10-15 minutes before rinsing with warm water. Pat dry.

To make watermelon toner: In small bowl, combine watermelon juice with witch hazel and water. Apply toner to clean face and let sit 2-3 minutes before rinsing with warm water. Pat dry.

Store in refrigerator in airtight container up to 5 days.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Vitamin Every Woman Over 40 Needs For Stronger Nails, Shinier Hair And Clearer Skin

If you’re new to supplements but want to prioritize your health over 40 and find something that can be a great asset to your anti-aging beauty routine, look no further. We checked in with dermatologists, hair and skincare experts and asked them to detail what vitamin (in their opinion) is the most essential for healthier nails, skin and hair and why women over 40 should welcome it into their diet through specific foods and additional supplements. (Keep in mind that this supplement will only deliver these effects if you are already consuming a balanced diet, drinking enough water, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule). Read on for tips and suggestions from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and skincare expert at Loxa Beauty.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Dry Skin#Clean Skin#Sensitive Skin#Skin Tone#Uv
Medical News Today

Dehydrated vs. dry skin: What to know

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Dehydrated and dry skin are terms that people sometimes use interchangeably. However, dehydrated skin lacks water, whereas dry skin lacks oil. Dehydrated...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Two Drugstore Ingredients You Should Never Use, According To Derms—They Will Damage Your Complexion!

As we age, our skin becomes more and more delicate, and may not be able to bounce back like it used to after using intense skincare products. Aging complexions might not be able to handle certain ingredients found in drugstore products, and using them can bring an array of undesired effects, experts say, like dryness, redness, peeling, etc. We checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about 2 common drugstore product ingredients that women over 40 might want to avoid. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dr. Anna Chacon, M.D., dermatologist and writer at My Psoriasis Team, and Dr. Simran Sethi, M.D., founder of RenewMD Beauty & Wellness.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Dermatologists Agree: This Is Actually The Most Useless Ingredient For Anti-Aging

Any healthy anti-aging skincare routine requires a well-balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise, a consistent sleep schedule and of course, products to help you attain a youthful-esque glow. With that said, it can feel overwhelming to begin shopping for anti-aging skincare products, especially with so many out there each advertising different benefits. We checked in with skincare experts to learn more about one common product and ingredient that may not be as effective as it appears. Read on for advice, tips and suggestions from board-certified dermatologist Dr. Debra Jaliman, M.D. and skincare expert Dr. Simran Sethi, M.D. who detail what to look out for instead to support an optimal complexion.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Well+Good

The $11 Hair Treatment a Hollywood Hairstylist Says Is Like ‘Makeup Remover for Your Scalp’

Sometimes, your hair and scalp just feel dirtier than usual. A build-up of sweat, oil, and products can make you want to take drastic measures to get clean, piling up on scrubs and clarifying shampoos. But before you break out the big guns, consider using a pre-shampoo treatment like The Mane Choice H2Oh! Scalp Toning Micellar Water ($11), a favorite of Brooklyn-based celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen.
BROOKLYN, NY
shefinds

MUAs Say All Women Over 40 Should Try This Step-By-Step Makeup Routine For Dewy, Glowing Skin

Makeup has the power to amp up your look at any age, but routines specifically geared to and created for anti-aging purposes can deliver glowing, radiant results to mature skin. We checked in with professional makeup artist Saffron Hughes of False Eyelashes to learn more about helpful and timeless product application tips and specific steps to follow when experimenting and practicing with makeup! Read on for advice on how to not only find the products that work best for you and your skin, but also how to use them.
MAKEUP
US News and World Report

What Does Vitamin C Do for the Skin?

Here's what to expect from your vitamin C serum when it comes to acne, anti-aging and brightness. With so many skin care products available, it’s hard to make sense of which ones may work best for your skin. One ingredient you might see is vitamin C. Vitamin C –...
SKIN CARE
Medical News Today

Is alcohol bad for your hair?

Occasionally drinking alcohol is not bad for hair. However, regular alcohol consumption through drinking or using certain alcohol-containing hair products may have negative effects on the hair. Alcohol is a chemical substance in liquor, wine, and beer. A person who consumes it in excessive amounts may not be getting enough...
DRINKS
Medical News Today

Fulvic acid in skin care: What to know

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Fulvic acid products have potential anti-inflammatory, antifungal and antibacteiral benefits for the skin. They can help treat skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. Some people may also consume fulvic acid as a supplement to treat other inflammatory conditions, such as digestive issues.
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

My Skin Is Smoother and Softer After Using This $16 Body Wash

Waxing, shaving, epilating, and lasering galore — I'm all too familiar with the body-hair-removal process. As a result, I'm prone to ingrown hairs, accidental cuts from shaving, body acne, bumpy texture, and overall roughness. Full-body exfoliation is a necessity to maintain smoother and softer skin with a radiant, even-toned appearance. I incorporate exfoliation tactics throughout my body-care routine, from dry brushing to using loofas and exfoliation gloves. But I knew I needed something more. When Naturium, one of my favorite skin-care brands, came out with a whole line of body-care products, I was beyond excited to try them out. With my concerns, I opted to try out Naturium's The Smoother Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Wash ($16).
SKIN CARE
Harper's Bazaar

The 15 Best Shampoos to Try for Thinning Hair

Hair thinning is one of those things you may not think you have to deal with—until you do. Whether due to aging, over-styling, or other causes, hair thinning is surprisingly common. “Thinning hair can be due to many reasons and can be categorized into external and internal factors,” Gregga...
HAIR CARE
KRQE News 13

Best Briogeo shampoo

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Clean beauty is a fast-growing market as more people are paying attention not only to what they eat but also to what they slather on their skin. The cosmetics industry is relatively unregulated, meaning harmful chemicals can make their way into products we use every day, such as shampoo.
HAIR CARE
People

The Best Liquid Foundations We Tested for a Flawless Skin Finish

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. NARS Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation. $49.00. Sephora. Best Budget. L'Oréal Infallible Fresh Wear 24HR Foundation. $16.00. Ulta. Best Splurge. N°1 DE...
MAKEUP
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy