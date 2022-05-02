ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

A Brunch Surprise for Mom

Goodyear Independent
Goodyear Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FdDmm_0fQCTOsx00

(Culinary.net) Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate and treat your mom to a delicious breakfast or brunch. Whether it’s a meal in bed or a beautiful spread on the dining room table, make the day special with simple recipes that are sure to impress.

Try this Brunch Fruit Tart with a tasty granola crust and colorful fruit topping to start Mother’s Day in style. It’s a sweet option to begin her day on the right note.

With a crunchy crust and smooth center, this tart is balanced, easy to make and a beautiful addition to the menu. It’s also easy to customize as the fruit topping options are nearly unlimited. Pick your mom’s favorites and decorate the top however you please. Or, let the little ones get creative and put their own spin on an essential Mother’s Day meal.

For more brunch recipes, visit Culinary.net .

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!


Brunch Fruit Tart

Recipe adapted from homemadeinterest.com

Crust:

  • 4          cups granola mixture
  • 1/2       cup butter, softened
  • 4 1/2    tablespoons honey
  • nonstick cooking spray

Filling:

  • 2 1/4    cups vanilla Greek yogurt
  • 8          ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2       cup granulated sugar
  • 1          teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1          package gelatin

Toppings:

  • strawberries, sliced
  • blueberries
  • kiwis, sliced
  1. To make crust: Preheat oven to 350 F.
  2. In large bowl, combine granola, butter and honey. Grease 11-inch tart pan with nonstick cooking spray. Line bottom of tart pan with parchment paper.
  3. Press granola mixture into tart pan. Place tart pan on baking sheet and bake 10 minutes. Cool completely.
  4. To make filling: Using mixer, combine yogurt, cream cheese, sugar, vanilla extract and gelatin until whipped completely.
  5. Pour yogurt mixture into tart crust. Refrigerate at least 1 hour.
  6. Top with strawberries, blueberries and kiwis.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
City
Surprise, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Strawberry, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brunch#Granulated Sugar#Fruit#Food Drink#Greek#Preheat
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Goodyear Independent

Goodyear Independent

Goodyear, AZ
176
Followers
860
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source focusing on Goodyear, Arizona, as one of the fastest-growing cities in the state and a hub for activity in the Southwest Valley.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/goodyear-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy