A Brunch Surprise for Mom

(Culinary.net) Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate and treat your mom to a delicious breakfast or brunch. Whether it’s a meal in bed or a beautiful spread on the dining room table, make the day special with simple recipes that are sure to impress.

Try this Brunch Fruit Tart with a tasty granola crust and colorful fruit topping to start Mother’s Day in style. It’s a sweet option to begin her day on the right note.

With a crunchy crust and smooth center, this tart is balanced, easy to make and a beautiful addition to the menu. It’s also easy to customize as the fruit topping options are nearly unlimited. Pick your mom’s favorites and decorate the top however you please. Or, let the little ones get creative and put their own spin on an essential Mother’s Day meal.

Brunch Fruit Tart

Recipe adapted from homemadeinterest.com

Crust:

4 cups granola mixture

1/2 cup butter, softened

4 1/2 tablespoons honey

nonstick cooking spray

Filling:

2 1/4 cups vanilla Greek yogurt

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 package gelatin

Toppings:

strawberries, sliced

blueberries

kiwis, sliced