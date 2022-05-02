Celebrate Spring Moments with a Taco Feast for the Senses

(Family Features) Busy calendars loaded with holidays, celebrations, parties and reunions make spring a perfect time for gathering with family and friends. Plus, springtime itself is worth celebrating thanks to warmer temperatures and longer days. Making the most of those joyous occasions calls for a menu filled with variety to keep everyone coming back for more.

Few options say “variety” quite like this Epic Taco Party Feast from Ericka Sanchez, creator of “Nibbles and Feasts.” Pay homage to Hispanic-style culinary and cultural traditions by loading your table with an array of family favorites like taquitos, tacos, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and more. Add in the wholesomeness of Real California dairy like Cotija and Queso Fresco cheeses and cremas for a top-notch feast.

Elevating your dishes starts with these delicious options, but freestyling the menu is what truly makes it your own. Mix up proteins based on your loved ones’ preferences from carne asada and carnitas to shredded chicken and meatless options. Sprinkle, drizzle and layer cheeses according to your own cravings then finish with a range of toppings for customized classics.

Creating a taco and taquito table in your own style doesn’t just give your crowd what they crave; it also celebrates the people, culture and delicious dairy that goes into favorite foods while encouraging guests to connect through food and flavor. Make your own memories this spring by looking for the Real California Milk seal on cheese and dairy brands, which means you’re supporting family farmers by using quality, sustainably sourced dairy to foster family moments.

Find the full recipes, instructions and more ways to celebrate with food at RealCaliforniaMilk.com

Epic Taco Party Feast

Recipe courtesy of Ericka Sanchez (@nibblesnfeasts) on behalf of Real California Milk

Top Row, Left to Right:

Cheese taquitos

Salsa verde

Real California Cotija Cheese, crumbled

Pico de gallo

Potato taquitos

Real California Queso Fresco, crumbled

Real California Crema

Tequila with chili salt (optional)

Middle Row, Left to Right:

Carne asada tacos

Real California Queso Fresco, crumbled

Chicken street tacos

Real California Chipotle Crema

Carnitas tacos with hard shells

Bottom Row, Left to Right:

Real California Cotija Cheese, crumbled

Real California Crema

Mexican rice

Carne asada tacos

Guacamole

To assemble top row: Place cheese taquitos in pan, salsa verde in bowl, Cotija cheese in bowl, pico de gallo in bowl, potato taquitos on plate and Queso Fresco in bowl. Garnish potato taqitos with pico de gallo, guacamole, Queso Fresco and crema. Optional: Add tray with tequila, cups and chili salt. To assemble middle row: Place carne asada tacos on plate, queso fresco in bowl, chicken street tacos on plate, chipotle crema in bowl and carnitas tacos on serving tray. To assemble bottom row: Place Cotija cheese and crema in bowls, potato taquitos on serving tray, Mexican rice in bowl, carne asada tacos on plate and guacamole in bowl.

Photo courtesy of Ericka Sanchez (@nibblesnfeasts)