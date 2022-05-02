Secondary Art show

Featuring paintings, installations and photography by Maurizio Cattelan, Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Richard Prince, and Rudolf Stingel. Gagosian recently lifted the veil on a new exhibition titled “Beginning” at its Beverly Hills location. Curated by Italian curator and writer Francesco Bonami, “The exhibition is about walking, crossing, looking, sleeping, fearing, and dying,” he said in a statement, adding that “it also reminds us that every time we walk, cross, look, sleep, fear, or die, we have the chance to begin again.”
