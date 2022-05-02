ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage at Saint Paul Public Library

Cover picture for the articleMay is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month, and the library is celebrating with events and book lists for all ages. West 7th Library will host a story stroll, featuring the book Watercress by Andrea Wang on, May 19 (2-6 p.m.). Story strolls are fun family activities that...

#Asian Pacific#Pacific Islander Heritage#West 7th Library#Watercress#Chinese#Compas#Rondo Library#Hmong#Baby
