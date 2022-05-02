Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage at Saint Paul Public Library

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Self-help books are written with the intention of showing readers how to solve personal problems. Jim Giombetti has written a book that looks to the lessons of history for solutions to the problems faced by people today and the challenges that lie ahead. He explains that "the patterns of production, consumption and employment will require proactive adaptation by individuals, corporations and even governments. Climate change and population growth will require structural change economically and socially." The perspective in his book Lessons of History allows people to open up their minds and "to see the present and future for what it can be, through a new set of eyeglasses." Daniel Mangena's book Stepping beyond Intention is also about opening minds. The purpose of the book, he explains, is "to show how to break through the stagnant energy and paralyzed states of being" that hinder development; "the angst-inducing places and spaces" where we sense "that there has to be more to life" but we can't "figure out what that it is or how to get there".

