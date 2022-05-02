ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

What You Should Know About Fighting Kidney Disease

Mesa Independent
Mesa Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BL1jE_0fQCRIf100

(Family Features) When people are unexpectedly diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD), their lives can be turned upside down. CKD, which is the gradual loss of kidney function, strikes Americans at a faster rate than any other non-contagious disease.

When diagnosed early, kidney disease can often be treated so that it does not worsen into kidney failure. However, with no symptoms in the early stages, CKD often goes undiagnosed until the late stages. To survive with kidney failure, people must either receive a kidney transplant or start dialysis care, which involves a machine filtering their blood on a regular basis. The wait for a transplant can be 3-5 years or more, and 13 Americans die every day waiting to get off the kidney transplant waitlist.

Inequity in Kidney Care
People of all races and ethnicities are equally likely to develop kidney disease; however, people of color are more likely to reach kidney failure.

  • Black Americans make up just 13% of the U.S. population, but they account for 35% of Americans with kidney failure.
  • Hispanic/Latino people are 1.5 times more likely to progress to kidney failure than non-Hispanic white people.
  • Native Americans are twice as likely to go into kidney failure as white Americans.
  • Asian Americans are 1.3 times more likely to go into kidney failure.

The risk for kidney failure in these communities is in part due to high rates of diabetes and high blood pressure as well as a lack of access to timely preventative care.

Multiple social and community factors contribute to inequity in health care, specifically kidney care, including systemic racial bias, language barriers, lack of cultural understanding and where people live. People in regions where there is a scarcity of health care resources can also experience higher instances of kidney failure. An estimated 22% of people with kidney failure live in rural areas. People with later stage kidney disease who live more than 100 miles away from a dialysis center are more likely to die than people who live closer.

“To truly improve kidney health outcomes for every American, regardless of race, ethnicity or where a person lives, we must address the implicit bias and structural racism within our health care system, as well as the socioeconomic factors that directly impact kidney health outcomes,” said LaVarne Burton, president and CEO of the American Kidney Fund.

Improving Kidney Care for All
Most people with kidney disease do not know they have it because they do not have any symptoms until their kidneys are badly damaged. The only way to know how well your kidneys are working is to get simple blood and urine tests, which a doctor can order at your annual physical. Testing is especially important if you have diabetes or high blood pressure.

When caught and treated early, it is often possible to slow or stop the progression of kidney disease and avoid serious complications like heart attack, stroke, kidney failure and death.

As a patient, you have the right to understand everything about your health. Talk with your doctor about risk factors, testing options, prevention strategies and available treatment options. If you feel your concerns are not being heard, you have the right to get a second opinion.

To learn more about kidney disease or improving health equity in kidney care, visit KidneyFund.org .

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Kidney Failure#Chronic Kidney Disease#Kidney Function#Ckd#Black Americans#Latino#Non Hispanic#Native Americans#Asian Americans
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Mesa Independent

Mesa Independent

Mesa, AZ
631
Followers
839
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the city of Mesa outside of Phoenix, focusing on the city, the government, school and local neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/mesa-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy