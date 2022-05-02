Photo: Reaching the goal

Related
Jacksonville schools see decline in disciplinary incidents
Jacksonville schools have seen a decline in the number of disciplinary incidents since the 2018-19 school year.
Two west-central Illinois districts among those reportedly ticketing students for misbehavior
Jacksonville School District 117 does not plan to stop having police ticket students for some infractions, Superintendent Steve Ptacek said, adding that it is just one tool used to keep students safe.
Grant's first march to war cut through Jacksonville
Col. Ulysses S. Grant mounted a horse on July 3, 1861, and led his first Civil War command out of Camp Yates in Springfield, en route to Quincy. The 39-year-old Grant had molded his somewhat unruly troops - members of the 21st Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment - into a disciplined fighting force.
Indy Mini will mark 100th half marathon in Indiana for Avon runner
AVON, Ind. – We are three days away from the Indy Mini Marathon. More than 20,000 runners from all over the world will be in Indianapolis for the race. The race will be the 100th Indiana half-marathon for Susan Skelton. “Just one day I started counting,” said Susan Skelton. Susan Skelton hasn’t stopped running or […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Students rock robotics world, representing Jacksonville out of 100 countries
Five Jacksonville students have made some waves in the robotics world by placing as winners out of thousands of competitors from almost 100 countries.
Photo: Egg-ceptional
Kindergarten students at Eisenhower Elementary School are raising eggs in an incubator, waiting for them to hatch into baby chicks.
Prep Sports Recap for May 2, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Easton Harris was one out away from a complete game shutout in host Washington’s 6-0 win over Canton on Monday. The Panthers standout pitched 6.2 innings, allowing no runs on four hits. Tyler Bishop had a key two-run double in the fifth inning for Mid-Illini Conference leader Washington. Metamora, Limestone […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Vigo Baseball off to 15-1 mark
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The West Vigo Vikings are 15-1 on the season and undefeated in WIC play. “These guys play hard. They play smart. I love the effort. They play together. We aren’t perfect, but I like who we are and where we are going,” says head coach Culley DeGroote. West Vigo […]
Illinois basketball’s Dain Dainja wants to step up as leader this season
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball have been hitting the ground running this off season.With only a small amount of returners left for the team, they are using this time to get one-on-one workouts. For Baylor transfer, Dain Dainja, it’s a chance to get to continue to improve with his teammates. Dain had to sit […]
North Greene boys' basketball coach Justin Vinyard resigns
North Greene boys' basketball coach Justin Vinyard has resigned. (Dennis Mathes) North Greene High School boys' basketball coach Justin Vinyard has elected to step down to "pursue alternate endeavors," according to a press release from North Greene Athletic Director Brett Berry.
Triopia school district's Dean honored as Superintendent of Distinction
The commitment of Triopia's school superintendent to in-person learning during the pandemic and growth of career-oriented programs are among the reasons he has earned the honor of Superintendent of Distinction, peers say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCIA
Five Urbana soccer players sign NLIs together
URBANA (WCIA) — Five Urbana soccer players who led the Tigers to the Elite Eight and one of the best seasons in school history, signed their respective National Letters of Intent together during a ceremony at the school on Wednesday. Chico Wilson and Jackson Kirkland are heading to Parkland...
Former IU sharpshooter Roth named Blackhawk head coach
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Indiana University sharpshooter Matt Roth has a new role in the game of basketball as Roth has been tabbed as the new boys basketball coach at Blackhawk Christian. Roth takes over for Marc Davidson, who was named ‘coach emeritus’ at Blackhawk last month as he continues to battle cancer. […]
Edwardsville High repeats as Southwestern Conference champions
The Edwardsville girls track and field team repeated as Southwestern Conference champions. (For the Intelligencer) The Edwardsville Tigers were out to prove that last season’s Southwestern Conference championship in girls track and field wasn’t a fluke.
The IHSAA makes sectional assignments official
Do you know the way to Fort Wayne Carroll High School?. Elkhart football fans may have to program the school location in their phones for the next two years, after the IHSAA released its sectional pairings for the 2022-23 and ‘23-24 on Tuesday for six high school sports.
What IHSAA sectional shuffle means for Bloomington-area schools
The sectional square dance is going to be getting some new partners next fall and winter. While Edgewood's football team, in rising to Class 4A, expected to find itself in a new setting, Bloomington North and South were also tossed into new lineups in basketball and football, while soccer also got a new visitor from up north.
My Journal Courier
Jacksonville, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT
My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.https://www.myjournalcourier.com/
Comments / 0