Jacksonville, IL

Photo: Reaching the goal

By Darren Iozia
 3 days ago
Jazmine Nelson of Indiana reaches for the ball after an opposing team member tries to score. Students were taking part in the North Central Association of Schools for the Blind conference Saturday at the Illinois School for the Deaf in Jacksonville. (Darren Iozia/Journal-Courier)

Jacksonville, IL
