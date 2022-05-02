ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Stephon Marbury Rips Into Stephen A. Smith For Constant Attacks On Kyrie Irving: "He’s Upset That He Couldn’t Play Ball In Front Of 19,000 People Every Night, So He Reverted Towards Targeting People Who Look Like Him."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 2021-22 season, a greater rift between players and traditional media personalities has started to come about. With current and former players like J.J. Redick, Matt Barnes, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and many others providing a platform for their fellow athletes, the relationships between players and the critical outside media...

Comments / 33

3d ago

I'm glad someone is pointing this out. Please post a story where Stephen A rants on any players other than Black American NBA players.

Reply(6)
19
Whizz
3d ago

Stephen A Smith is the Mayor of Haterville,USA 🇺🇸...periodt And has been in Office for along time.He's running 🗳 🏃🏿‍♂️ again in 2024. Keep calling him out because it's clearly obvious that's he's trying to remain relevant.

Reply
12
Stuart James
3d ago

it's what he is paid to do... I don't think anyone is paying Steph Marbury for her I meant his opinion. Sounds like jealous /envy . And K Irving deserves every negative comment he receives. He been to three different teams as a "Super Star", couldn't make it work any where.

Reply(3)
16
