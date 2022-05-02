Stephon Marbury Rips Into Stephen A. Smith For Constant Attacks On Kyrie Irving: "He’s Upset That He Couldn’t Play Ball In Front Of 19,000 People Every Night, So He Reverted Towards Targeting People Who Look Like Him."

Molly Qerim has been in the news recently due to her divorce from fellow ESPN analyst, Jalen Rose. There has been a lot of speculation among fans about why the duo split up. Some people have suggested that the reason that Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim split up is due to Molly Qerim having a relationship with another colleague, Stephen A. Smith. Jalen Rose has recently come out to deny those rumors.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO