ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Tad Stryker: Huskers Get a Needed Playmaker in Ochaun Mathis

By Tad Stryker
AllHuskers
AllHuskers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VK4K8_0fQCPGxz00

Decision of pass rusher from TCU a sign of Nebraska’s strength in NIL arena

The future of Nebraska football took an uptick over NFL Draft weekend.

Two Cornhuskers were drafted in the second round and a third in Round 7 — nothing exceptional, but it’s something to build on. And it appears that one prominent transfer portal recruit was thinking a lot about next year’s draft.

When TCU transfer edge rusher Ochaun Mathis declared for the Huskers over his hometown Texas Longhorns, you could feel something break in the thin line of futility that has kept the Huskers in the lower division of the Big Ten West. Mostly, it’s been the lack of a big-time playmaker. It could be argued that the playmaker missing on offense (in my opinion, a breakaway threat at running back) was more important than the one missing on defense, but the Huskers came so close to beating a handful of ranked teams last fall, even one legitimate upgrade of four-star talent at a premium position could produce dramatic results.

There’s no guarantee Mathis will make the difference, but he will provide what the Huskers have lacked on defense for years — a true pass rushing threat who must be accounted for on every play. He’ll make Garrett Nelson, Ty Robinson and Caleb Tannor more effective by his presence on the field. Erik Chinander’s Blackshirts, even with their youth in the defensive backfield, have a decent shot at correcting their biggest shortcoming to date — a lack of takeaways.

Less than four months before its season opener against Northwestern, Nebraska gets a much-needed push in the right direction.

But you’re right, Nebraska has to win on the field to return to relevance. Obviously, the announcement by Mathis doesn’t check that box, but what it does accomplish is to lay the groundwork for Nebraska to return to relevance. And perhaps just as importantly, it shows the Huskers are going to be able to compete nationally in the Name, Image and Likeness wars.

This is a big win for Trev Alberts and the newly formed Nebraska Huskers Marketplace, and it’s an indication that NU will be able to land a few top-rated athletes by leveraging its association with Blake Lawrence and Opendorse, and its association with Gerrod Lambrecht and his cooperative, Athlete Branding & Marketing LLC, to its advantage. A coherent plan, targeted to the needs and talents of each athlete, coupled with training about financial responsibility (which NU has been doing for years), may just be enough to compete on the national stage. It appears to have caught the eye of Mathis, who's in his early 20s, or just as likely, his mother.  A commitment to financial planning and marketing plan development as opposed to a quick infusion of cash with no idea how to use it. Could something like that appeal to a starry-eyed 18-year-old? I hope so.

My main takeaway from the weekend is that the NU athletic department’s high-level leadership is in the best shape it’s been for a long time. It looks like Alberts has some good department heads in place to take on this brave new world of college sports, and to do it the right way, as Alberts sets the direction.

With Mathis’s announcement, Nebraska football gains immediate relevance in the world of NIL, and it solidifies its position as one of the winners in the 2022 transfer portal sweepstakes. You don’t like the portal? That’s understandable, and frankly, I think it’s going to disappoint a lot of the athletes who suffer from “grass is greener” syndrome, who assume their situation will automatically improve once they emerge from the portal into a beautiful new land of opportunity. In the majority of cases, that’s not going to happen. The courtship is wonderful; making the marriage work demands work and sacrifice, whether it’s the original marriage, or one with some other team in some other conference.

Mathis’s mother, Ochana Daniels, said NIL “didn’t play a big factor” in her son choosing Nebraska – “It was more so the amount of support he’s going to have mentally and physically,” she told the Omaha World-Herald. That’s refreshing to hear, although if you watch enough salary wars among veteran NFL quarterbacks and wide receivers who say being offered anything under $20 million a year means they’re disrespected, you could be forgiven if you think they’re not being totally honest. So let’s follow up the money angle. Do you think there was more money offered up front at Nebraska than at Texas? I can’t imagine that would be the case. But then again, I have to imagine it was a respectable offer, maybe one that made more sense in the long run. And taking Daniels at her word, she thinks Nebraska’s athletic department will provide more personal support than she saw in Texas.

I hear a lot of talk about Nebraska not being able to compete with the big boys in the NIL marketplace. This is evidence that Nebraska can compete. In fact, this may be evidence that Alberts wasn’t just blowing smoke in his April 14 press release, where he called Nebraska “a national leader in the NIL space.”

Nationally, the NIL concept is pretty much the Wild West. It cries for self-regulation and stability. I trust Nebraska’s athletic department in that more than I do the Texas athletic department, and maybe Mathis (or his mom) does as well.

So Mathis is N. Guess what: the offensive line — Nebraska’s persistent weakness since Bo Pelini left Lincoln — still needs fixing. Frost still hasn’t defeated Iowa or Wisconsin, and he’s had a devil of a time with Minnesota and Purdue. Can one player change all that? Maybe not, but the Huskers’ chances look better than they did a week ago.

Mathis has two years of college eligibility left. If all goes well, he does not plan to use both. After all, there was a reason he had “NFL DRAFT 2022-2023” written on the backdrop he used for his transfer announcement. For Frost’s sake, it makes sense for Husker fans to root that he’ll take just one season to play his way into a second-round draft choice next April. If that happens, Frost will have Alberts — and a group of dedicated NIL administrators — to thank.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: What Scott Frost’s Punishment Actually Means

On Monday, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost received a one-year show cause for violating the NCAA’s rules regarding countable coaches. He was also hit with a five-day suspension that’ll take place during the “championship segment” of the 2022 season. The NCAA discovered that former special teams...
LINCOLN, NE
College Football HQ

Nebraska football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Nebraska this year in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Nebraska football schedule for the Cornhuskers' 2022 season. Nebraska football 2022 scheduleWeek 0, Aug. 27 vs. Northwestern Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. North Dakota Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNB Local4

Scheierman chose Creighton basketball for ‘national championship’ aspirations

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - With former Aurora basketball star and South Dakota State transfer Baylor Scheierman announcing his commitment to Creighton on Tuesday, a recruitment process in national spotlight comes to a close. The Husky-turned-Jackrabbit-turned-Jay has also declared for the NBA Draft while preserving his college eligibility and he broke...
CREIGHTON, NE
WOWT

Nebraska baseball: ‘no better time to get hot’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Although the Huskers own a 18-25 record, they may be turning things around. Big Red has won four of their last six games while outscoring opponents 53-17. “What do you have to lose? Let’s go out there, play with fun, give it all you got. That’s what everyone’s doing right now. It’s finally showing what we should’ve been doing all year. Kind of sucks we waited till now, but why not? No better time to get hot then right now,” said Huskers outfielder Cam Chick.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
Panhandle Post

I-80 closures in western Nebraska

-I80 is closed east and westbound from Kimball exit, RP 20, to Potter exit, RP 38, due to accidents. -I80 is closed east and westbound from the Wyoming Stateline to the Potter Exit, RP 38. -I80 from the Wyoming Stateline to Sidney, RP 49, is closed east and westbound. -I80...
POTTER, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Pelini
News Channel Nebraska

NU Notes: Huskers Head North to Minnesota

Siebert Field | Minneapolis, Minn. Friday, May 6 – 6:30 p.m. Pitching: RHP Shay Schanaman (2-7) vs. RHP Sam Ireland (4-4) Radio: Huskers Radio Network – Lincoln (1400 AM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App. Saturday, May 7 – 6 p.m. Pitching: LHP Emmett Olson (2-3) vs....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KSNB Local4

Aurora alum Scheierman narrows transfer list to five

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Aurora High graduate and former South Dakota State star basketball player Baylor Scheierman narrowed his transfer destination list further on Monday. Scheierman, who declared for the NBA Draft but is also in the transfer portal, previously cut his list to 10 and is now down to five schools. Arkansas, Clemson, Creighton, Duke and Nebraska all made the cut.
AURORA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Huskers#American Football#College Football#Tcu#Cornhuskers#Texas Longhorns#Blackshirts
FOX Sports

Nebraska's Scott Frost hit with NCAA infractions

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost has been leveled with a number of penalties as a result of infractions committed during the 2020 season. Those include a one-year show-cause order, plus a five-day suspension to be administered in the fall. Frost was reprimanded for allowing one too many coaches to take...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Huskers Add Baylor Transfer Ana Carmen Zamburek

Nebraska Women's Tennis Coach Scott Jacobson announced the addition of Baylor transfer Ana Carmen Zamburek to the 2022-23 roster. "I felt instant chemistry with the coaches and fell in love with what is waiting for me," Zamburek said. Zamburek, a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, brings an impressive resume...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Eighth-grader Bryce Fountain commits to Nebraska baseball

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down impending decisions from Nebraska football transfer portal targets, plus hoops and Baylor Scheierman. Bryce Fountain is still a year away from taking his first swings in high school. The 2026 college baseball prospect already knows where he's going afterward. Fountain...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
natureworldnews.com

Blast of Winter Weather in Nebraska Pours 15 Inches of Snow

May could undoubtedly have winter weather, as homeowners of sections in Western Nebraska discovered Monday that a hefty load of new snowfall stopped roadways and caused multiple incidents. On the following day, certain parts of the Nebraska Panhandle experienced about a foot of snowfall. Winter Weather Causes 15 Inches of...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Run with the Cornhusker State Games Torch in Tri-Cities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Sports Council invites Tri-City area residents to run a mile with the Cornhusker State Games (CSG) Torch on Saturday, June 4th between Hastings and Kearney. Similar to Olympic tradition, runners will relay the torch in one-mile segments along Highway 6 as it passes through...
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

AllHuskers

Lincoln, NE
741
Followers
336
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

All Huskers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Nebraska athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/nebraska

Comments / 0

Community Policy