Ocean County Board of Commissioners Say No to Marijuana for Off-Duty Cops

The ongoing car burglary spree across the state of New Jersey has been like a game of whack a mole, one spree stops, and another several picks up. Police departments and other local and state law enforcement agencies have been pleading with drivers and residents for months and years to keep their cars locked and bring in and store away valuables -- give nobody any reason to steal your vehicle or what's inside of it.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO