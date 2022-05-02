ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Audacy's Alternalido playlist for May 1 ft. Silvana Estrada, Caloncho, and Marilina Bertoldi

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
 3 days ago

Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds.

This English-language show features music that is bold, daring, and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world. Airing Sunday nights 11PM-12AM hosted by SUBSUELO members Canyon Cody and DJ ETHOS .

Listen on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations , including KROQ in Los Angeles, ALT 103.7 in Dallas, ALT 107.5 in Las Vegas, 104.3 The Shark in Miami, ALT 92.3 in New York, FM 101.9 in Orlando, ALT 94.7 in Sacramento, and ALT 94.9 in San Diego.

This week's Alternalido Artist Spotlight is with Silvana Estrada!

Silvana Estrada sings from down deep, telling her soulful coming-of-age stories in a voice that embraces the legacy of Latin American song and carries it into the 21st Century.

Called “one of Mexico’s greatest young talents and vocalists” -- Silvana, who is 23 years old, is the new voice of a movement of independent female artists who have characterized Latin Alternative music over the past decade. She has also been recognized internationally, performing and recording with artists including Uruguayan singer/songwriter Jorge Drexler , Chile’s Mon Laferte , Catalan singer Silvia Pérez Cruz and Spanish group Love of Lesbian , as well as Natalia LaFourcade and other well-known Mexican artists. - via Glassnote

Follow Silvana Estrada:
This week's Alternalido playlist for Sunday, May 1:

Marilina Bertoldi - Cosa Mía
Palmera Beach - En El Surf
Aloisio - Niño de 10
BORJA - d Bien a MaL
Silvana Estrada -
Silvana Estrada -
Marina Herlop - Shaolin Mantis
R de Rumba, Parcel and Kase.O - Ella No Veia La Tele
Moanday and Danny Shiller - La Molina
Sam Redmore - Tears
Ceci Bastida - Dale
Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana - Tocarte
Caloncho - Somos Instantes
Mariangela - Himalaya
MAR MEJÍA - Money
Andry Kiddos - BB

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's '80s Underground , New Wave Mix Tape , '90s and Chill , IndustriALT , and ALT Roots exclusive stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

