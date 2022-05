The beef between 50 Cent and Benzino lit up the internet this week, but the latter has returned to clear up a few misconceptions. Fif has targeted Young Buck and Benzino once again as he made claims about the two being sexually interested in transgendered women, and the prodding caused all involved to become trending topics. Videos of trans model-actress Shauna Brooks have also circulated showing her on the phone in a conversation with Benzino, but he has taken to Twitter to share his side of the story.

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO