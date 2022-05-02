TABLE-Japan life insurers to buy yen bonds, pare FX hedges in FY2022/23

TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Many Japanese life insurers, major investors in global bonds, plan to reduce currency hedging amid the yen's slump, as well as investing more in superlong-dated domestic debt. Following is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's major life insurance companies for the fiscal year through March 2023, based on interviews with Reuters and news conferences last month. JAPAN BONDS Nippon Life to increase JGB holdings, centred in superlong sector; to also increase yen corporate bonds, yen-converted foreign bonds Meiji Yasuda to increase JGB holdings; expect superlong yields to rise until fiscal year-end Dai-ichi to increase bonds held to ALM, and raise total holdings in the medium- to long run, but not yet time for a full-fledged return to bond markets Sumitomo to buy JGBs centred in superlong sector, but due to redemptions, overall holdings to decrease by about 100 billion yen ($767.1 million) Taiyo to increase yen bond holdings, including the continued addition of more corporate debt Taiju to keep yen bond holdings steady, while increasing investment in superlong sector Fukoku to increase superlong JGB holdings by 450 billion yen, yen-denominated credit assets by 100 billion yen Asahi holdings to decrease by about 25 billion yen due to redemptions Daido expects to increase JGB investment centred on superlong sector Japan Post to increase JGB investment centred in superlong sector but expect total assets to decrease FOREIGN BONDS Nippon Life to reduce FX-hedged assets, switch from government bonds to corporate debt; unhedged assets to be stable or decrease Meiji Yasuda to decrease hedged sovereigns but increase corporate bond holdings, meaning total hedged assets to increase; unhedged holdings to be stable Dai-ichi will depend on yields and FX markets, but no plan for major change in asset levels Sumitomo to decrease hedged holdings by several hundred billion yen, and increase unhedged assets by about same amount Taiyo to decrease holdings overall, refraining from investment in sovereigns, while increasing exposure to government-backed MBS and corporate debt funds Taiju to reduce hedged bond exposure by several tens of billions of yen while increasing corporate debt; to increase unhedged exposure by several tens of billions of yen Fukoku to decrease foreign bond exposure by 320 billion yen, mainly in hedged assets; to carefully shift some exposure to unhedged Asahi to increase exposure by about 20 billion yen, with hedging decided based on market movements Daido to keep holdings steady; may consider increasing exposure if there's a pause in rise in yields Japan Post to either maintain or slightly reduce hedged exposure; to keep unhedged assets steady JAPAN STOCKS, OTHER ASSETS Nippon Life to keep Japan stock holdings steady; to increase holdings of alternative assets, including foreign stocks Meiji Yasuda to sell off about 150 billion yen of domestic equities, increase foreign stock holdings Dai-ichi to trim Japan stock holdings to reduce risk; to add to real estate and alternative assets Sumitomo to increase domestic equity exposure by about 100 billion yen; to increase holdings of foreign stocks and alternative assets by several hundred billion yen Taiyo to keep Japan stock holdings steady, taking a buy-on-dips stance to adjusting exposure; to increase alternative assets Taiju to maintain Japan stock exposure; will add to ESG, new growth area investments Fukoku to pause on risk taking; to increase real estate investment by 20 billion yen, with inflation hedges Asahi domestic and foreign stock holdings to be steady or increase, with basic stance to limit risk Daido to maintain or increase exposure to Japan and foreign equities; to add exposure to renewable energy or infrastructure investments Japan Post to maintain Japan and foreign equity exposure, add to alternative investments EXPECTED MARKET RANGES 10-year JGB USD/JPY EUR/JPY Nikkei 225 Nippon Life -0.25-0.25% 112-134 126-154 22,000-32,000 Meiji Yasuda 0-0.25% 120-130 130-140 24,000-30,000 Dai-ichi -0.10-0.40% 110-135 120-140 22,000-32,000 Sumitomo -0.05-0.25% 120-135 125-150 25,500-32,500 Taiyo 0-0.25% 115-135 125-145 23,000-32,000 Taiju -0.25-0.25% 128-140 132-146 24,000-30,000 Fukoku -0.10-0.25% 110-130 115-140 20,000-30,000 Asahi 0.10-0.25% 120-135 130-145 24,000-29,000 Daido -0.10-0.25% 115-130 125-145 23,000-33,000 Japan Post 0.10-0.30% 117-132 135-145 25,000-31,000 ($1 = 130.3600 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team)