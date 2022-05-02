ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

What it takes for NHL playoff contenders to win Stanley Cup

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

The Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes are among the contenders looking to get over the hump this year...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Turner Sports prepared for their first Stanley Cup Playoffs

Liam McHugh is familiar with the rigors of hosting studio shows during the Stanley Cup playoffs, especially those nights when games go to the multiple overtimes on the West Coast. McHugh is in for some relief this season. With Turner Sports and ESPN picking up the playoffs after 16 years,...
NHL
Idaho8.com

Chris Paul masterclass inspires Phoenix Suns to 2-0 lead in NBA playoffs

NBA veteran Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns to victory against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA playoffs on Wednesday in his quest for his first NBA championship. Paul, who turns 37 on Friday, racked up 28 points, six rebounds and eight assists to inspire the Suns to a 129-109 win in the Western Conference best-of-seven playoff series.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Ruidiaz scores pair, Sounders top Pumas 3-0 to win CCL title

SEATTLE (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored on a deflected shot late in the first half, added a second goal off a perfect counter attack in the 80th minute, and the Seattle Sounders defeated Pumas 3-0 to win the CONCACAF Champions League title. The Sounders became the first team from Major League Soccer to claim the championship of club teams in North and Central America and the Caribbean since the current format was adopted in 2008. Seattle was the fifth MLS team to reach the final and the first to finish the task. Officially, Seattle won the two leg final 5-2. The teams played a 2-2 draw last week in Mexico City.
SEATTLE, WA
Idaho8.com

Hawks owner Ressler says team won’t stand pat this offseason

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler says the team won’t repeat the mistake of complacency he says set the stage for this season’s disappointing first-round exit from the playoffs. Ressler says the Hawks won’t stand pat this offseason — even if that means paying a salary tax. The Hawks returned a young core led by Trae Young and John Collins from the team that was eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in last season’s Eastern Conference finals. This year’s Hawks suffered a quick exit, losing to the Miami Heat in five games in the opening round of the playoffs.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Idaho8.com

MLS hopes Sounders’ title leads to more regional success

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders’ title victory in the CONCACAF Champions League was a big deal for the club. It was also a big deal for MLS as it looks to raise its profile regionally and works to close the gap with its Mexican counterpart, LigaMX. Seattle beat Pumas to claim the title and earn a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup. MLS hopes Seattle’s success is a sign of things to come in 2023, when an expanded Leagues Cup featuring teams from MLS and LigaMX makes its debut.
SEATTLE, WA
Idaho8.com

Closest airport to 20 major sports arenas

Haven’t you always dreamed of catching a Red Sox game at Fenway or a Cubs game at Wrigley? How about experiencing the Kentucky Derby or the Indy 500? Or watching the Heat in Miami before hitting the beach? Now that sporting events have bounced back with fans filling arenas and stadiums nationwide, it’s time to start thinking again about catching a game, match, or race. In many cases, traveling to a game in another city or state may not even require a hotel. All you need to do is board a plane and beeline for the park.
NFL
Idaho8.com

Kaprizov gets hat trick as Wild thump Blues 6-2, even series

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a hat trick and Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice for the Minnesota Wild, who snapped back at the St. Louis Blues with a 6-2 victory to even their first-round playoff series at one game apiece. Frederic Gaudreau and Kaprizov scored on the power play for the Wild. They went 0 for 6 with the man advantage in their 4-0 defeat in Game 1. Marc-Andre Fleury made 32 saves for Minnesota. Jordan Kyrou’s rebound midway through the second period on a power play finally put the Blues on the board. Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Without Pat Riley, Doc Rivers wonders if he would be coach

MIAMI (AP) — Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers would probably need hours to explain everything that he’s learned from Miami President Pat Riley over the last three decades. Or he could sum it up in three words. “Gosh, everything really,” Rivers said. Some elements of this Philadelphia-Miami Eastern Conference semifinal series — the Heat lead 2-0 going into Game 3 on Friday night — go back further than this season, or this past summer, or anytime recently. They go back to 1992, when Riley was coaching the New York Knicks and they swung a trade for Rivers to come run their offense. And right away, Riley saw the coaching potential.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Hockey#The Colorado Avalanche
Idaho8.com

LA Kings build another contender 8 years after raising Cup

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings raised the Stanley Cup for the second time in June 2014. The victory punctuated a phenomenal three-year run in which these longtime NHL afterthoughts won 10 playoff series and became one of the most tenacious teams in hockey. And then the Kings won just one more playoff game in nearly eight years between that Cup title and a series-opening victory in Edmonton. The Kings are starting to believe that getting back to the top might not take decades again. Coach Todd McLellan is confident in the progress Los Angeles has made heading into Game 3 against the Oilers.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
Idaho8.com

NBC’s Tirico ready to begin another busy stretch with Derby

Mike Tirico is recharged and ready to go again more than two months after completing one of the busiest schedules in recent memory for a sports television host. Tirico will host his fifth Kentucky Derby on Saturday, which begins a stretch that includes the Triple Crown, Indianapolis 500, the U.S. Open and the British Open. Tirico will then begin preparing for the upcoming NFL season as he takes over as the play-by-play voice for “Sunday Night Football.”
NFL
Idaho8.com

Devils GM Fitzgerald looking for more from coach Lindy Ruff

New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff is coming back for a third straight season despite seeing his team miss the NHL playoffs yet again. General manager Tom Fitzgerald said when he hired Ruff it was to take a group of talented young players and make them better. Indivually, that has happened for guys like Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. Fitzgerald now wants to see the team improve. The Devils missed the playoffs this past season for the fourth straight year and finished with just 63 points, 28th in the 32-team league.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Playoff physicality creeps into crease to impact goaltenders

The physicality of the NHL playoffs is creeping into the crease. Goaltenders typically move without concern of being hit. But there’s already been a huge goal disallowed for the New York Rangers due to interference. Carolina lost a starting goaltender after taking an early shot to the head. And a Hurricanes rookie netminder confronted an opposing star forward over unwanted contact. Players generally aren’t allowed to make contact with a goaltender. Friday’s games include the Hurricanes seeking a 3-0 series lead on the Boston Bruins. The Toronto-Tampa Bay, Minnesota-St. Louis and Edmonton-Los Angeles series all are at 1-1 entering Friday.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho8.com

AP source: Mike D’Antoni among Hornets coaching candidates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have begun their search for a head coach, asking permission to speak with several candidates, said a person familiar with the situation. The person says the list includes two-time NBA coach of the year and New Orleans Pelicans consultant Mike D’Antoni. They’ve also requested permission to talk with five NBA assistant coaches including Golden State’s Kenny Atkinson, Dallas’ Sean Sweeney, Brooklyn’s David Vanterpool and Milwaukee’s Darvin Ham and Charles Lee, the person said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the Hornets have not released a list of coaching candidates. It’s unclear when the interviews will take place.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy