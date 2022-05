If we cast our minds back to Porto and the Champions League final last May, one picture in particular sticks in the memory. The image is of a clearly emotional and dejected Kevin de Bruyne on the Manchester City bench, after being forced off on the hour mark after a collision with Antonio Rudiger. He was sat down, nursing an icepack on his fractured eye socket. Despondent, as his side lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the biggest game of the season, the biggest of his career.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO