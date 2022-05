The Federal Reserve is the central bank of the United States and is charged by Congress to maintain a stable economy and financial system. One of the ways the Fed does this is by increasing and lowering the cost of borrowing money. Interest rate cuts are intended to encourage more borrowing and spending by people and companies. That spending, in turn, tends to accelerate growth and energize economies. Lower mortgage rates, for example, typically lift home sales. And cheaper borrowing can lead businesses to take out loans and expand and hire.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO