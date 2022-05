Real Madrid have reached their 17th European Cup/Champions League final, six more than any other team. It's their first since 2018, when they won 3-1 vs Liverpool. There were 11 goals across the two legs of this tie (Real Madrid 6-5 Man City), the second-most of any two-legged semi-final tie in Champions League history, behind only Liverpool 7-6 Roma in 2017-18.

