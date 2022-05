The 22 teams that will ride this year’s Giro d’italia will travel to Budapest on Tuesday for the Grande Partenza countdown to the start of this year’s race. A total of 176 riders from 22 different teams will take part in the 105th edition of the Giro d'Italia, targeting stage victories, overall success, the different classifications jerseys and moments of personal glory and career memories.

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO